Saif Ali Khan is thankful to marry Kareena and not Karisma Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan married on October 16, 2012.

In an interview, Kareena said why Saif thanked god that he was married to her and not her sister Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena said that Saif and her fight over the AC temperature because Saif wants 16 degrees.

She said that he feels hot all the time and he is like 'I know people have got divorced because of AC temperature'. 

"He wants 16 and I want 20 and he's like let's settle for 19, which is not too bad."

"Every time Karisma comes home, she slyly changes the temperature to 25 and Saif is like, 'God! Thank God I am married to Bebo because at least she settles for 19."

