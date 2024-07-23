Suriya Shivakumar turns 49: Jai Bhim to Ghajini; 7 MUST see movies

Entertainment
Suriya Shivakumar turns 49. From 'Jai Bhim' to 'Ghajni' here are 7 MUST see movies of the actor
In this crime thriller, Suriya portrays ACP Anbuchelvan, a tough cop who battles a ruthless gangster. The film's gripping storyline, coupled with Suriya's intense performance
This family drama highlights the relationship between a father and his son. Suriya's dual role as both the father and the son showcases his incredible range
Suriya stars as Sanjay, a man suffering from short-term memory loss, seeking revenge for his lover’s death. This action thriller, directed by AR Murugadoss, was a massive hit
Playing the role of Durai Singam, a fierce police officer, Suriya delivers a stellar performance in this action-packed film
Suriya plays a lawyer fighting for the rights of a tribal man. The film's impactful narrative and Suriya’s compelling performance earned critical acclaim
Suriya takes on a triple role in this sci-fi thriller, portraying a scientist, his father, his son
Based on the life of air travel entrepreneur GR Gopinath, Suriya’s portrayal of a determined man with dreams of making air travel affordable for everyone