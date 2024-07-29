Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s film crosses Rs 4000 crore globally

    Deadpool & Wolverwine Box Office Collection: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's superhero flick has been a fantastic success. It is the highest opening film of 2024, breaking records for the superhero genre. 
     

    Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

    Fans worldwide have gone to cinemas to see Deadpool & Wolverine, driving the picture to an impressive Rs. 4000 crores in its opening weekend, according to sacnilk.com. This amazing success elevates it to the top opening film of 2024, setting new standards for the superhero genre. In India, the film grossed an impressive Rs. 85 crore in its first weekend alone. This amount exceeds the lifetime receipts of Deadpool (Rs. 40.79 crores) and Deadpool 2 (Rs. 69.94 crores), indicating a sustained high performance in the coming days. 

    The explosive teaming of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's superhero movies Deadpool and Wolverine drives its popularity. Ryan and Huge's on-screen chemistry, mixed with spectacular cameos, humour, and action-packed moments, make this film a must-see. Deadpool & Wolverine is returning viewers to theatres, providing a thrilling experience that fans have long anticipated.

    Marvel Studios has once again showcased its prowess in creating global blockbusters. The film's innovative marketing strategy, which highlighted the unique and entertaining dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine, successfully built anticipation and excitement among fans worldwide.

    Deadpool & Wolverine has not only captured the hearts of Marvel fans but also a wider audience, thanks to its engaging storyline and well-executed humor. The film's distribution in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, has made it accessible to a diverse audience, contributing significantly to its box-office triumph.

    As Deadpool & Wolverine begins its theatrical run, pundits think the film will retain its stellar success and set new box office records. The ideal combination of star power, captivating plot, and Marvel's cinematic tradition has produced massive success.

    Deadpool & Wolverine, produced by Marvel Studios, plays in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu theatres. Don't miss this blockbuster that has enthralled audiences worldwide!

