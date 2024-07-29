Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hina Khan shows off chemotherapy scar following stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis

    Hina Khan recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She is now receiving chemotherapy as part of her treatment.

    Hina Khan shows off chemotherapy scar following stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Despite various hurdles, Hina Khan remains determined in her fight against breast cancer. Between chemotherapy sessions and other activities, the actress recently resorted to social media to show off her scar. In the selfie, she wore a T-shirt with the logo 'Good Things Coming.' Hina recently stated that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The actress broke the news to her Instagram fans and has been providing regular updates on her condition.

    Treatment has already begun, and she has made lifestyle changes in response. During a subsequent hospital return for further procedures, she thanked the nurses for their supportive and soothing care.

    Also Read: Here's what happened when a fan called Karan Johar UNCLE in London; see FUNNY video

    Hina Khan shared a heartfelt statement from Kokilaben Hospital's housekeeping staff earlier this week. The statement communicated genuine wishes for her rapid recovery, acknowledging the difficulties of her operation and expressing delight in her progress towards full recovery. Hina shared a photo of the handwritten message on social media, noting how such gestures brightened her spirits and inspired her.

    “I know this surgery has been hard for you, but I am so glad you are on the way to making a full recovery. Wishing you a quick and full recovery. Hoping you feel better very soon,” the note read.

    Also Read: Did Kareena Kapoor really pay Taimur's nanny Rs. 2.5 lakh/month?

    Hina Khan has discussed her experience with persistent discomfort after being diagnosed with cancer. The actress took to Instagram Stories to highlight her continued fight to remain strong in the face of constant pain. “Being constantly in pain. Yes, constantly. Every single second. The person is smiling? Still in pain. The person doesn’t mention it? Still in pain. The person says “I’m fine”. Still in pain,” she wrote.

    Despite various obstructions, Hina resumed work. Posting a video of herself getting ready for her shoot, Hina shared, “My first work assignment after my diagnosis..Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it.”

    Hina also stated that she is not continuously hospitalised while receiving treatment. She encouraged individuals to normalise working while dealing with complex conditions and that if they had the ability and energy, they should do whatever makes them happy. 

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's wife Kritika questioned for marrying a married man, 'Dayaan ek ghar...' RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's wife Kritika questioned for marrying a married man, 'Dayaan ek ghar...'

    Here what happened when a fan called Karan Johar UNCLE in London; see FUNNY video RBA

    Here's what happened when a fan called Karan Johar UNCLE in London; see FUNNY video

    Love and gratitude...', Kriti Sanon gives a peak into birthday celebration while in London for vacation ATG

    'Love and gratitude...', Kriti Sanon gives a peak into birthday celebration while in London for vacation

    Ranbir Kapoor speaks on PM Narendra Modi during his conversation with Nikhil Kamath [WATCH] ATG

    Why Ranbir Kapoor is an admirer of PM Modi? Actor reveals during conversation with Nikhil Kamath (WATCH)

    Home away from home...', Katrina Kaif shares stunning photos of her Austrian holiday; check pics here ATG

    'Home away from home...', Katrina Kaif shares stunning photos of her Austrian holiday; check pics here

    Recent Stories

    Has Pakistan launched covert war against India? 600 Pak SSG commandos have allegedly entered J&K, sparks alarm snt

    Has Pakistan launched covert war against India? 600 Pak SSG commandos have allegedly entered J&K, sparks alarm

    Karnataka High Court orders NEKRTC to pay Rs 26 compensation for negligence in woman's death due to faulty bus door vkp

    Karnataka HC orders NEKRTC to pay Rs 26 lakh compensation for negligence in woman's death from faulty bus door

    Delhi IAS coaching centre tragedy: Basement owner among 5 arrested, MCD seals 13 other centres gcw

    Delhi IAS coaching centre tragedy: Basement owner among 5 arrested, MCD seals 13 other centres

    Manu Bhaker to Ramita Jindal: Top Indian athletes to watch out for on Day 3 at Paris Olympics 2024 gcw

    Manu Bhaker to Ramita Jindal: Top Indian athletes to watch out for

    Kerala: NHRM woman employee shot with air gun due to personal enmity in Thiruvananthapuram Vanchiyoor anr

    Kerala: NHRM woman employee shot with air gun due to personal enmity in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon