Hina Khan shows off chemotherapy scar following stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis

Hina Khan recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She is now receiving chemotherapy as part of her treatment.

Despite various hurdles, Hina Khan remains determined in her fight against breast cancer. Between chemotherapy sessions and other activities, the actress recently resorted to social media to show off her scar. In the selfie, she wore a T-shirt with the logo 'Good Things Coming.' Hina recently stated that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The actress broke the news to her Instagram fans and has been providing regular updates on her condition.

Treatment has already begun, and she has made lifestyle changes in response. During a subsequent hospital return for further procedures, she thanked the nurses for their supportive and soothing care.

Hina Khan shared a heartfelt statement from Kokilaben Hospital's housekeeping staff earlier this week. The statement communicated genuine wishes for her rapid recovery, acknowledging the difficulties of her operation and expressing delight in her progress towards full recovery. Hina shared a photo of the handwritten message on social media, noting how such gestures brightened her spirits and inspired her.

“I know this surgery has been hard for you, but I am so glad you are on the way to making a full recovery. Wishing you a quick and full recovery. Hoping you feel better very soon,” the note read.

Hina Khan has discussed her experience with persistent discomfort after being diagnosed with cancer. The actress took to Instagram Stories to highlight her continued fight to remain strong in the face of constant pain. “Being constantly in pain. Yes, constantly. Every single second. The person is smiling? Still in pain. The person doesn’t mention it? Still in pain. The person says “I’m fine”. Still in pain,” she wrote.

Despite various obstructions, Hina resumed work. Posting a video of herself getting ready for her shoot, Hina shared, “My first work assignment after my diagnosis..Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it.”

Hina also stated that she is not continuously hospitalised while receiving treatment. She encouraged individuals to normalise working while dealing with complex conditions and that if they had the ability and energy, they should do whatever makes them happy.

