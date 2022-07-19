Days after ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ teaser launch, Mani Ratnam Rushed to Hospital for Covid symptoms

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam was rushed to the hospital after he showed symptoms of Covid-19. As per reports, the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ has not yet tested positive for the virus.

Six-time National Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai after he showed symptoms of Covid-19. Although the filmmaker has been admitted to the hospital, media reports have claimed that he has not yet tested positive for the virus.

According to a media report, Mani Ratman got hospitalised to isolate himself since he has parents at home who have aged over 90 years. Ratnam’s hospitalisation comes 10 days after he attended the teaser launch of his upcoming pan-India film ‘‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1’ or ‘PS-1.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the highly anticipated multi-starrer film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, stars actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R Sarathkumar and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. The film’s posters and teaser have been receiving a thunderous response from the audience.

Recently, Ponniyin Selvan actor Vikram was also hospitalised at Chennai’s Kauvery hospital due to a sudden illness. Vikram was to attend the grand teaser launch of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, however, he had to give it a miss due to his sudden hospitalisation. The actor’s son Dhruv Vikram had shared a health update of his father on Instagram which read: “Dear fans and wellwishers, Appa had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and our family the privacy we need at this time."

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam’s periodical drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1’ has already landed in legal trouble. A notice was sent to the makers and actor Vikram over the character look of Aditya Karikalan. As per reports, a lawyer sued the makers, accusing them of distorting historical facts about the Cholas and demanding screening of the film before its theatrical release.

According to reports, the lawyer, in the notice sent to the makers, claimed that Cholas did not used to apply ‘tilak’ on the forehead, contrary to what has been shown in the character posters of Aditya Karikalan, which were released last week.