Dayaa LEAKED: JD Chakravarthy's film release on Hotstar is now out on torrent sites

    JD Chakravarthy's Dayaa full series leaked online in HD for free download. The murder-mystery thriller got a positive response, which was released on hotstar.

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 2:08 PM IST

    JD Chakravarthy debuted on OTT with Dayaa, a murder-mystery thriller. The Pavan Sadineni-directed thriller premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar to favourable reviews. The tale follows Dayaa, who uncovers a dead lady in his vehicle and changes his life.

    Dayakar is Hardworking young man Dayaa (JD Chakravarthy) is pregnant with his wife. Freezer van driver tries to make ends meet. Dayaa is surprised when he finds a corpse in his van one day. After consulting his assistant Prabha (Josh Ravi), he discovers that the body is that of prominent journalist Kavitha. Who killed Kavitha? Why is the body in Dayaa's car? What's next? appears on Disney Plus Hotstar.

    Dayaa Full Series Online
    The thriller premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 4. Within hours of its debut, the series hit unlawful pirate websites. The whole Dayaa series is now available for free online download. Illegal websites have spread pirated series links online. The Dayaa Cast JD Chakravarthy, Ramya Nambeesan, Eesha Rebba, Josh Ravi, Vinshu Priyaa, Babloo Prithveeraj, Kamal Kamaraju, Nanda Gopal, Gayathri Gupta, and others star in the series.

    The Dayaa Crew
    The series is created and directed by National Award-winner Pavan Sadineni. Shravan Bharadwaj wrote the series music and backdrop. Viplav Nyshadam edited and Vivek Kalepu shot.


     

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 2:08 PM IST
