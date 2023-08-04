Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nitin Desai's final rites to take place inside ND studios; Know details about location here

    On August 2, 2023, art director Nitin Desai died by suicide within ND Studios. His funeral rites will be performed within the studio.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    On August 2, 2023, renowned art director Nitin Desai died by suicide. Around 4:30 am, he was discovered dead at the ND Studios in Karjat. Nitin was renowned for contributing his artistic talents to a number of well-liked productions, such as "Devdas" and "Lagaan." A group of medical professionals performed his initial post-mortem report on August 2. His final rites will occur at the ND Studios. In ND Studios, a location where the set for "Jodha Akbar" was constructed, Nitin Desai's funeral services will be held. The movie was helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the key roles. A team of four doctors conducted the postmortem on art director Nitin Desai, the police reportedly told ANI. According to preliminary investigations, hanging was the cause of death.

    Further research is being done. Age 58 was Nitin Desai. Nitin has collaborated with 20-year-old Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Ashutosh Gowarikar among other filmmakers. With Chandrakant Productions' "Desh Devi," a religious movie about the Devi Mata of Kutch, he made the transition from actor to producer in 2002. He constructed his 52-acre ND Studios in Karjat, close to Mumbai, in 2005. Since then, it has played host to films like "Jodha Akbar," "Traffic Signal," and Color's reality series "Bigg Boss."

