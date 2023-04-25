Dancing On The Grave: Swami Shraddhanand sends legal notice to Prime Video; seeks stay on viral docuseries

Murali Manohar Mishra aka Swami Shraddhanand, is attempting to halt the streaming of Prime Video's latest docuseries, Dancing on the Grave, saying it infringes on his legal rights. Shraddhanand has been convicted in the case. Namazi was buried alive.

Murali Manohar Mishra aka Swami Shraddhanand, is seeking a restraining order against the new real crime docuseries Dancing On The Grave, claiming that it violates his legal rights. Murali Manohar was sentenced to life in jail for murder and is presently being held in the Central Jail in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

Patrick Graham wrote and directed Dancing On The Grave, the first local true-crime docuseries on Prime Video. The four-part online series premiered on April 21. Kanishka Singh Deo also co-wrote the docuseries. The story is based on the 1990s murder of Shakereh Namazi, a member of the former royal family of Mysore in Karnataka. Murali Manohar, also known as Swami Shraddhanand, was found guilty. Namazi was buried while still alive.

According to a Bar and Bench article, Murali Manohar's legal representative stated in a legal notification submitted to India Today and Prime Video, "The said web series (Dancing on The Grave) is related to my client whose case is pending before the Hon'ble Supreme Court in Writ Petition (Crl.) No. 66 of 2014. Your above web series is a clear violation of the law of the land, (and it) adversely affects my client's legal rights in a subjudice matter before the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Therefore, I at this moment call upon you through this Legal notice to please stop circulation/releasing of your above web-series immediately after receiving the present legal notice."

If the series continues to stream, the notification threatens to bring a criminal case. "Failing that, I have clear instructions to file Civil/Criminal cases against you in a court of law, and you will be solely responsible for all costs and consequences." You are also obligated to pay my client 55,000/- in costs and expenses for this Legal Notice," it stated.

Dancing on the Grave depicts the murder of Shakereh Khaleeli (maiden name Namazie) using archive film, news articles, interviews, and dramatisations. It also includes Swami Shraddhanand, the murderer who reportedly killed his wife. He was found guilty and condemned to life in jail about 30 years ago. India Today Originals Production is in charge of the show's production.

Shakereh was the granddaughter of former diwan of Mysore state Mirza Ismail, and she married Shraddhanand in 1986 after her first marriage with former Indian envoy to Iran Akbar K Khaleeli terminated. Shakereh went missing five years after her marriage to Shraddhanand, and her death was discovered two years later on his property.



