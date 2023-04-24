Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shoaib Malik opens up on divorce rumours with wife Sania Mirza, here's what he had to say

    Shoaib Malik, at last, addressed the reports about his and Sania Mirza's divorce. After the pair didn't celebrate Eid together, rumours of their separation reappeared. They couldn't celebrate the auspicious day together due to several reasons which Shoaib confirmed later.
     

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 9:59 PM IST

    Ex-captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Malik finally spoke up about divorce rumours involving his wife and Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza after months of talks after it was observed that they did not spend the holy festival of Eid together, rumours about the pair no longer being together reappeared on social media. While stating that Sania is performing in several performances during the current Indian Premier League (IPL), Shoaib said it would have been fantastic if they had spent the day together. Still, he confessed that professional obligations had forced them to be apart.

    "Nothing on it. On Eid I would like to say that had we been together it would have been great. But she has got commitments in IPL. She is doing shows in IPL. That's why we are not together. We share love like always. I miss her a lot, that I can say," Malik said. "There are (professional) commitments. But Eid is a day when you miss a lot the people who are close to you. This is way neither I released a statement nor did she," said Shoaib on a show.

     

    Before she retired from tennis following the WTA Dubai Championships, Sania made one more Grand Slam final appearance at the 2023 Australian Open Mixed Doubles final. Earlier this year, she was chosen to serve as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women's Team's mentor for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) season. 

