Television host Maniesh Paul shared an emotional birthday tribute to his late mother, Urmil Paul, who would have turned 77. The post, featuring a special song and nostalgic photos, drew support from friends and fans across the film industry.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Actor and television host Maniesh Paul remembered his late mother on what would have been her 77th birthday with an emotional Instagram tribute. Sharing a carousel of photographs featuring moments with his mother, Maniesh expressed how deeply he misses her and reflected on the void left by her absence. Accompanying the pictures was the song 'Ye Bandhan To Pyar Ka Bandhan Hai', featuring the lyric, “Mamta Ke Mandir Ki Hai Tu. Sab Se Pyaari Murat”. Maniesh also revealed that the song held a special place in his mother's heart. In his caption, the actor wrote, “Can’t imagine never being able to speak to you again, can’t imagine never hearing your voice on the other side of the phone again... You would have turned 77 today. Happy Birthday Mummy...You will always be celebrated! I miss you everyday every minute and with every breath of mine P.S : she loved when I sang this song for her” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

The heartfelt message struck a chord with fans and members of the entertainment industry, who flooded the comments section with messages of love and support. Among those who reacted to the post were actors Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Malaika Arora, Gajraj Rao, Kubbra Sait and Lauren Gottlieb. They left heart and prayer emojis in the comments.

Maniesh Paul's mother, Urmil Paul, passed away on July 8, 2026, in New Delhi. Sharing the heartbreaking news through an emotional post on social media, Maniesh remembered his mother with much love and gratitude as he described her as his "first home" and "greatest comfort." "Today, the world feels quieter. This morning, I said goodbye to my mother--my first home, my greatest comfort, and the strongest woman I've ever known," he wrote. "No words can truly capture what you've meant to me or the emptiness you've left behind. But I carry your love, your strength, your kindness, and every lesson you gave me. They will stay with me for the rest of my life. I hope you're at peace now. Thank you for loving me the way only a mother can. Until we meet again. Love you forever and ever," he added.