Salman Khan has released the patriotic song 'Rang Kesari' for his upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi', which portrays the Galwan Valley clash. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh, releases in theatres on December 4.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): The makers of Salman Khan starrer 'Maatrubhumi' have released a patriotic song from the film on Sunday. The track is titled 'Rang Kesari'. The latest track features the powerful vocals of Sukhwinder Singh and Meet Bros, while the song is composed by Meet Bros. The lyrics is penned by Shayar Meet. Infused with stirring music and an emotionally charged narrative, Rang Kesari captures the fearless spirit of those who stand tall in the face of adversity. Salman Khan shared the song on his Instagram handle while hinting at the criticisms around the earlier tracks of the film, including 'Teri Sexy Beauty' and 'Madirapan'. While sharing the song, Salman Khan wrote, "Maatrubhumi mein patriotic gaana sun na tha na." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

After the release of the romantic number 'Teri Sexy Beauty', many viewers and social media users questioned why a playful, romantic dance track appears in a film inspired by real events and soldiers' sacrifices, including the Galwan clash. The makers have already released the trailer of the film, which introduces Salman in a commanding Army avatar as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the Galwan Valley clash. Sporting a rugged look and dressed in an Army uniform, the actor is seen leading his troops through a tense border confrontation, taking on the enemy in intense action sequences and hand-to-hand combat.

From war scenes to exploring the emotional realities and the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families, the trailer offers glimpses of the lives behind the uniforms, where every goodbye carries uncertainty and every moment spent with loved ones becomes precious. Moving beyond the battlefield, the narrative highlights how war leaves an impact on people on both sides of the conflict, claiming lives, separating families and leaving behind pain that extends far beyond the fighting. Salman Khan makes a commanding impression with his action-packed portrayal of an Army officer, while his on-screen chemistry with Chitrangda Singh adds an emotional dimension to the story. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan' before being renamed 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.'It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 4. (ANI)