Why is Daler Mehndi upset with Diljit Dosanjh? Here's what we know

Daler Mehndi said he was not permitted to listen to Amar Singh Chamkila's songs as a youngster and commented on Diljit Dosanjh's performance in the Imtiaz Ali-directed picture. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 5:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

Daler Mehndi, a singer, voiced his disappointment with Diljit Dosanjh's choice to chop his hair despite his enormous popularity. Diljit starred with short hair in the critically acclaimed film Amar Singh Chamkila, which premiered earlier this year.

article_image2

Diljit played the dead folk musician of the same name, whose music was outlawed in Daler's family. Chamkila was noted for utilising double entendre in his songs, and Daler said that he was not permitted to listen to his music growing up.

article_image3

In an interview with The Lallantop, he was asked if he remembered any anecdotes regarding Chamkila's achievements. He said, “He was a trendy new singer in the market. He earned a name for himself. But basically, 99% of his songs were double-meaning. My parents wouldn’t allow me to sing those songs at home.”

article_image4

Chamkila's music has sparked controversy throughout his career, which the film addresses. Chamkila was murdered by gunmen in 1988 while watching a concert in Punjab's Mehsampur village.

article_image5

When asked about Diljit's performance in the film, Daler responded, “I don’t understand. He keeps saying that he will never remove his pagdi, he presents himself as a devotee… But I don’t understand why he cut his hair for the Chamkila movie. I don’t think he should’ve done it. I have a big movie coming up myself, and I’m keeping my pagdi.”

article_image6

In a previous interview with Radio Nasha, Imtiaz Ali emphasised that Diljit did not chop his hair for the part and instead wore a wig. He stated, “I would not want to share his personal details, but yes, Diljit has worn a wig. That wig is like his turban only. He has not sacrificed a single hair for this film. Because he played a character and he knew how Chamkila looked, so he managed to look the part with a wig. He donned the look very sincerely and with very good intentions.”

article_image7

Diljit has recently been criticized for his songs' lyrics. Telangana authorities issued a notice prohibiting him from singing songs with inappropriate lyrics.

article_image8

He addressed the topic at one of his appearances, saying, “I just request you that if you are so eager to add censorship to our songs, can you please do that to Indian films as well? Today, a star is defined by the length of his weapon in the movie. The bigger the gun, the greater the star. Also, please remind me which actor today hasn’t done a scene with alcohol or cigarette. I can’t remember any such name. I will stop singing all my songs with alcohol references the day you ban it from movies too.”

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets dmn

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets

Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun juggles avatars with signature charm in ambitious storyline, Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun juggles avatars with signature charm in ambitious storyline | Rashmika Mandanna

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS]

Karnataka govt cancels two early shows of 'Pushpa-2' before release date vkp

Karnataka govt cancels two early shows of 'Pushpa-2' before release date

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office collection Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer mints Rs. 21 Cr hours after release ATG

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office collection Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer mints Rs. 21 Cr hours after release

Recent Stories

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets dmn

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets

DA Hike for Tripura state employees: What you need to know AJR

DA Hike for Tripura state employees: What you need to know

Shiva Rajkumar's Health Update: Kannada actor suffers from cancer gets treatment in USA RBA

Shiva Rajkumar's Health Update: Is Kannada actor suffering from cancer? Gets treatment in USA

BREAKING: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM for 3rd time, Eknath Shinde sworn in as Dy CM (WATCH) shk

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputies (WATCH)

IIT Madras student gets record-breaking job offer $520K (Rs 4.3 crore) at Jane Street RBA

IIT Madras student gets record-breaking job offer $520K (Rs 4.3 crore) at Jane Street

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon