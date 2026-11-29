Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav visited Zubeen Khetra in Assam to honor late singer Zubeen Garg, praising his immortal musical legacy and the profound love fans continue to show at his memorial site, which preserves the artist's belongings.

Sonapur (Assam) [India], November 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav paid tribute to late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg during his visit to Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur, Assam, remembering the musician's enduring popularity and immense contribution to music. Calling Garg's legacy immortal, the actor said his magic continued to live on and that he was loved across the country.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the memorial, Rajpal said, "Zubeen Da’s magic continues to live on. He was loved across the country, and his legacy will remain immortal. We deeply respect and cherish his contribution." The actor also reflected on the significance of the memorial, which preserves Garg's belongings and serves as a tribute to his life and work. "What can I say about Zubeen da? His memorial itself tells the story. Every single item of his, every little possession, has been preserved there, reflecting the immense devotion and love people have for him," he said. "What greater honour could there be for an artist than this?" he added.

Rajpal further spoke about Garg's popularity, recalling how his music attracted fans across geographical boundaries. Offering his prayers for the late musician, Rajpal said, "Wherever Zubeen da may be, may God grant peace to his soul." Rajpal admitted that although he did not have personal memories or experiences with Garg, he and other actors were admirers of the singer.

Zubeen Khetra, located in Hatimura, Sonapur, in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district, is a memorial and cultural site dedicated to Garg. His cremation site has become an important place of remembrance, attracting visitors who continue to pay their respects. Garg, one of Assam's most celebrated musicians, composers and actors, was born in 1972 and died in September 2025 following an accidental drowning in Singapore. Rajpal's visit comes amid continued public and celebrity tributes to the singer, more than a year after his death. The Assam government is also advancing plans to develop the memorial as a cultural destination, with financial approvals following recent observances of Garg's birth anniversary.

During his interaction with the media, Rajpal also spoke about his association with Assam, saying he and his team had been visiting the state since 1995. "I had the good fortune of seeking the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. I have a lot of respect and love for the land of Assam," he said. When asked about his upcoming film, the actor said its title would be announced soon. He described the team as a good one and revealed that almost everyone involved was from Assam. (ANI)