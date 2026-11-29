Superstar Salman Khan joined the cast of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace for a promotional event in Bandra. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and is scheduled to release on December 4.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan and the whole cast of 'Maatrubhumi' were spotted in Bandra for the promotion of their upcoming film on Sunday. Salman Khan appeared effortlessly stylish in a black T-shirt and denim jeans. The actor paired his outfit with black sunglasses. He posed for the paps outside the Taj Lands End in Bandra. The actor was joined by the cast of the film, including Chitragandha Singh, Zeyn Shaw and others. Superstar Salman Khan also posed with the paps, expressing his love for them amid high security. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan' before being renamed 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.' It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. It is slated to release on December 4. (ANI)