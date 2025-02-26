Cybercrime alert: BTS and K-Pop stars' flight details sold by Airline employee

The authorities are still investigating this case further, and the law is on the side of BTS to ensure their safety and to stop breaching the rules of the legal system. Let's see the exact details around this crime that involved BTS korean band. 

BTS members flight details got leaked, and this has reportedly been done by an employee of the airline. A Hong Kong Airlines employee is under investigation for allegedly leaking the flight details of top South Korean celebrities, including BTS. This made ways to speculate about the concerns around the security of high-profile celebrities traveling internationally.

 BTS and K-Pop stars' flight details sold:

On February 25, 2025, the Seoul authorities cybercrime unit found out that a 30-year-old woman working for Hong Kong Airlines had accessed and sold sensitive flight information regarding the celebrities traveling. The data included ticket reservations, flight schedules, seat numbers, and birth details of prominent K-pop stars who were traveling internationally. Authorities launched an investigation into the unauthorized sale of confidential airline data, suspecting it to be part of a larger illegal trade that is speculated to be a threat to celebrities.

The airline's employee misused her access to the airline's internal booking system and software to gather and distribute data about sensitive information about the celebrities. Reports suggest she leaked private flight details to illegal buyers in exchange for money as the deal. Between 2023 and 2024, the employee allegedly earned around 10 million KRW (approximately 7,000 USD) by selling over 1,000 sets of flight details of celebrities and many others.

Authorities stated that the employee accepted that she shared the boarding information of the high-profile celebs as a favor for known people. But after further investigation, it is proved to be a full-fledged illegal money-making crime. In her statement, she admitted, "At first, I provided flight details at the request of an acquaintance, but later, I started selling the information for profit.".

The incident made everyone extra careful and concerned about the safety of celebrities like BTS and K-pop artists. Earlier, HYBE, the entertainment company managing BTS, filed legal complaints regarding suspected leaks of flight ticket information involving the group's members.

