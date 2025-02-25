Gautham Vasudev Menon turns 52: 5 Best films redenifining Love

Gautham Vasudev Menon, the legendary filmmaker who delivered many love stories, redefining love to realistic standards. These south Indian films has been ever green favourites of the audience for decades. He has redefined love with the unique storytelling and catchy music. Let's have a look at the best Telugu films that have left an incredible mark on the hearts of the audience.



1. Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)

Ye Maaya Chesave is a timeless tale of love between Kartik and Jessie breaking cultural and religious barriers to a better society where people can have equality despite the cast and religions. This is an emotional journey backed by exceptional music by AR Rahman. Everyone must watch this film to understand what it takes to fall in love and make relationships work despite all the hurdles that you get to face.



2. Gharshana (2004)

Gharshana is an interesting and engaging cop drama that has a love track also included with a limited portion. Starring Venkatesh and Asin, the film revolves around the cop's journey that deals with his love life and professional life and the consequences around them. This shows the perfect balance between personal and professional lives.

3. Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu (2012)

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu is a heartfelt love story that travels with Varun and Nitya's love that blossoms with time from childhood to adulthood and how their relationship had to face challenges and try hard to stay together. The beautiful music by Ilaiyaraaja adds to the film's story to be more connecting.

4. Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo (2016)

Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo is a romantic action thriller that shows the versatile storytelling of Gautham Vasudev Menon, and the film shows the story of Naga Chaitanya and Manjima Mohan, following the journey of a young couple whose lives take unexpected turns. The engaging narrative and performances make it a memorable and all-time hit.

5. Surya Son of Krishnan (2008):

Surya Son of Krishnan is an evergreen hit and a soulful love story. Suriya plays the son and father, and the film shows two generations of love and the different phases in it. The engaging storyline and realistic standards of love and life. The film promises a great tale of love and the stellar cast is still ruling the hearts of the audience.

As Gautham Vasudev Menon celebrates his 52nd birthday, his stories have and still continue to inspire and grab the audience. His films have redefined the portrayal of love, making him a true maestro of romance, and the films are true lessons of love life for generations.

