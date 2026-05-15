Customs officials have seized another car belonging to actor Dulquer Salmaan, this time a Nissan Patrol. The seizure is part of 'Operation Namkhor', which is investigating a tax evasion scam. The car is suspected to have been smuggled from Bhutan. However, Dulquer maintains he bought the vehicle legally.

Kochi: Customs officials have seized another one of actor Dulquer Salmaan's cars. This action is part of the ongoing 'Operation Namkhor'. The seized vehicle is a Nissan Patrol, which was being kept at Signature Cars in Kalamassery. Sources say this is the same car that was used in his film, 'Lucky Baskhar'. This isn't the first time. Customs had earlier seized three of Dulquer's luxury vehicles as part of the same investigation. In connection with the smuggling case, the authorities have also arrested one person, Sain Marvey, who is a partner at MS Road Way Cars in Kozhikode.

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The case revolves around luxury cars allegedly being smuggled into India from Bhutan using fake documents. Customs officials believe that these cars were brought in by misusing the names of embassies to avoid paying taxes. However, Dulquer Salmaan has stated that he bought these vehicles legally. He says he purchased them from their previous owners in India through proper bank transactions and with all the necessary paperwork. He even informed the court that one of his cars, a Defender, was originally brought to Delhi by the International Red Cross organization.

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