The Aero O2 is a premium ceiling fan priced at Rs 15,499, functioning as both a quiet BLDC fan and an air purifier. It uses patented plasma ion technology to improve indoor air quality, making it a dual-purpose solution for urban homes.

Ever noticed how much we expect from our home devices nowadays? Look around your living space. We want our TVs to be ultra-smart, our ACs to be smart-controlled, and we even look for automated tech for basic utilities. I'm completely driven by this kind of smart technology, and heck, I even installed an IoT-based smart controller for my home's water tank so it monitors and fills itself without me ever looking at it. But for the longest time, the humble ceiling fan was the one blind spot. We just don't expect much from it beyond a basic breeze.

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That traditional mindset is exactly what got flipped on its head when I started living with the Aero O2. At Rs 15,499, it's expensive for a ceiling fan. But after putting it through its paces in my own home, I realised this isn't just another standard BLDC fan trying to justify a premium price tag with a fancy finish. It's an ambitious, dual-purpose piece of engineering designed to tackle a brutal lifestyle problem that hits incredibly close to home for me: the stale, compromised indoor air quality we deal with living in a heavily polluted urban hub like Delhi. Here is my raw, personal, and unfiltered experience of what it's actually like to live under this fan.

Minimalist Aesthetics Meet Whisper-Quiet Engineering

I like the idea of minimalism when it comes to design, so when I unboxed the Aero O2, I was relieved to see a clean, functional, and understated silhouette that can easily blend into my home setup. The only minor catch for some might be the colour selection: it only comes in white. Honestly, that didn't bother me since it matches my space, and let's face it, most of us default to white fans anyway.

Once it was up on my ceiling, the thoughtful physical engineering really started to show:

Aerodynamic ABS Blades

Traditional metal blades violently chop through the air, creating that repetitive, rhythmic slicing noise that drives me crazy when I'm trying to focus or sleep. The 1200mm aerodynamic blades on the Aero O2 sweep the air with incredible fluid efficiency. Even when I crank it up to 'Boost Mode' using the point-anywhere remote, the actual blade noise is practically nonexistent.

Adjustable Telescopic Canopy

As someone who is incredibly particular about the visual lines in my house, the telescopic canopy is a brilliant touch. Being able to adjust it smoothly up or down to get a flush, seamless fit against my specific ceiling height made the installation look custom-built for the room.

The Overnight Test

The real test for me was the headline feature: Orient Electric's patented Bio-Oxy Plasma Ion Technology. Placed right into the centre of the fan hub, this filterless system continuously draws in the room's air, releasing plasma ions to actively attack pollutants, cluster fine dust particles, and neutralise microbes at a molecular level. It also boosts oxygen levels by up to 90%, killing 99.99% of airborne microbes, knocking down toxic environmental gases by 75%, and improving a room's overall AQI by 60% over an 8-hour stretch. But I wanted to know how this comes into effect in real life. I closed the windows, switched on my AC, and expected to wake up with a heavy, groggy, 'stale air' feeling. However, I woke up feeling noticeably clearer and refreshed. This is because this fan doesn't give you that aggressive, rapid air-scrubbing sensation of a massive, standalone floor purifier, but it steadily maintains a consistently fresh, crisp indoor environment. Good job, Orient Electric!

The Ultimate Friction Fix - Zero Upkeep

Every time someone mentions 'air purification', my mind immediately shifts to the inevitable maintenance headache: When am I going to have to pull out a dirty filter? How much is a replacement HEPA filter going to cost me every six months? This is where this fan won me over. The plasma ion system requires absolutely zero maintenance. There are no physical filters to clean, scrub, or replace. You get all the health benefits without a recurring subscription to replacement parts or weekend cleaning chores.

Clearing the Air

Instead of using a generic, off-the-shelf ioniser, Orient Electric's system utilises a high-voltage electrical discharge calibrated to a very precise, patented frequency. This exact frequency is tuned in a way that cracks apart the molecular bonds of the actual harmful gases that are there in the room. For instance, when it pulls in the carbon dioxide that naturally builds up while you sleep, the targeted electrical field splits the molecule right down the middle: the carbon is safely isolated, and pure, breathable oxygen molecules are freed back into your living space.

Knowing the actual ambient chemistry behind it gave me massive peace of mind. I can keep my room completely sealed against the outside elements, sleep soundly, and let the fan safely enrich my air circulation without a single toxic byproduct building up.

Power and Performance

Even if you ignore the air-purifying tech altogether, it is just a phenomenal ceiling fan. Powered by a highly efficient 38W BLDC Pro Motor, it consumes up to 50% less energy than a conventional fan. The airflow is strong and evenly distributed, perfectly complementing an air conditioner by spreading the cool air around. And because it only sips 38 watts at full blast, leaving it running 24/7 during the peak of a gruelling summer is completely guilt-free. And yes, this fan also includes a reverse-rotation winter mode, and you can run the Plasma Ion System independently.

In The End

If you just want basic cooling to move air around a room, spending Rs 15,499 doesn't make sense, and a standard Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 BLDC fan will do that job. But if you are like me, and you value a highly engineered, whisper-quiet appliance that works intelligently in the background to solve a genuine, everyday health and lifestyle problem, all without cluttering your floor space with yet another bulky machine, the Aero O2 is a stellar achievement. The Aero O2 has changed how I look at a ceiling fan, so yes, you should definitely take a look at this fan for a future-facing upgrade that actually delivers on its promises.

My Rating: 4.5/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, lifestyle, and auto. Views shared here are personal.)

(ANI)