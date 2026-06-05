Eros Innovation has launched its Cultural AI Platform, the world's first AI designed to understand culture. The platform, available in 34 languages, uses Eros LCVM and Persona AI to preserve context, emotion, and cultural authenticity.

Eros Innovation has officially launched its much-anticipated Cultural AI Platform, introducing what it describes as the world's first artificial intelligence ecosystem designed to understand, preserve and express culture across languages and digital experiences.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Features and Technologies

According to the press release, the platform, first unveiled at the IndiaAI Impact Summit in February 2026, is now available in 34 global languages and consists of two key technologies, Eros LCVM (Large Cultural Voice Model) and Eros Persona AI. Together, they form the foundation of a new AI category that Eros calls "Cultural AI."

Unlike conventional AI systems that primarily focus on language generation, the Eros Cultural AI Platform is built to retain cultural context, emotional expression, identity and performance nuances. The company says LCVM can generate continuous performances of up to five minutes while preserving voice characteristics, lip-sync accuracy, emotional depth and cultural authenticity across multiple languages.

Persona AI serves as the identity layer, enabling digital characters and personalities to remain consistent across platforms, audiences and experiences, as per the press release.

The Cultural AI Ecosystem

Built on a rights-cleared dataset comprising more than 11,000 films and over 100,000 characters, the platform combines multilingual voice capabilities, music generation, storytelling, character performance and persistent digital identity within a single architecture. It is accessible through the Eros Universe Super App, where creators can build, animate and interact with culturally intelligent digital characters.

According to the press note, the Cultural AI ecosystem comprises five integrated layers: Eros LCM, which powers cultural intelligence and storytelling; Eros LCVM, focused on multilingual voice, music and performance; Eros Persona AI, which enables persistent digital identities; Eros Creator, a suite of tools for creators and enterprises; and Eros Universe, the consumer-facing distribution platform.

The company emphasised that each Persona represents a fictional identity and does not reproduce or depict any real-world actor, performer or public figure.

Leadership on the Launch

Speaking on the launch, Ridhima Lulla, Co-Founder and Co-President of Eros Innovation, said the platform was the result of years of research into whether AI could be designed to understand culture rather than simply process language. "The Eros Cultural AI Platform is the culmination of years of work on one foundational question: can AI be built to understand culture, not just language? LCVM and Persona AI are the answer. The platform is live today. The first consumer product follows next week. And what comes after that is only possible because of what we built here," she said.

Kishore Lulla, Founder and Chairman of Eros Innovation, described LCVM as a critical component of India's sovereign AI ambitions. "The LCM family launched at the IndiaAI Summit as a sovereign AI initiative of India. LCVM is its voice -- the layer that makes cultural intelligence audible, performable and distributable across 34 languages. Everything that follows is built on this foundation," he said as quoted in a press release.

Launching the platform, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), highlighted the importance of developing AI systems that preserve cultural and linguistic diversity. "India has the opportunity to lead not only in language AI, but also in the development of AI systems that understand culture, identity and context. As we build India's sovereign AI capabilities, preserving our linguistic diversity, cultural heritage and creative traditions in the digital age will become increasingly important," he said, as quoted in a press release. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)