'Batman: Caped Crusader' Season 2 will stream on Prime Video from July 31. The new season of the animated noir series will introduce fan-favourite characters like Edward Nygma (The Riddler), Carrie Kelly (Robin), and Roxy Rocket.

Batman is set to return to the streets of Gotham City as the makers have announced the second season of the animated noir series 'Batman: Caped Crusader'.

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The new season will introduce fan-favourite characters including Edward Nygma, Carrie Kelly and Roxy Rocket, who will play key roles in the upcoming chapter of the animated detective series.

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Behind the Cowl: The Creative Team

The show reimagines the Batman universe through the creative vision of executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves. Based on DC characters, the series is produced by DC Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Reeves' 6th & Idaho.

In addition to Abrams, Reeves and Timm, the executive producer team includes James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich and Sam Register.

What to Expect in Season 2

The upcoming season is expected to further explore Gotham City's criminal underworld while continuing Batman's journey as the Dark Knight in this fresh take on the iconic superhero.

The streaming platform also unveiled official first-look images from the upcoming season, offering fans a glimpse into the darker corners of Gotham City and teasing the arrival of several beloved characters from the Batman universe.

'Batman: Caped Crusader' Season Two will stream on Prime Video on July 31.