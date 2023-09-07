Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "One day I will become even half of you": Dulquer Salman pens emotional birthday note for his 'Pa' Mammootty

    'Dulquer Salman pens emotional birthday note for his 'Pa' Mammootty. Many other prominent actors also wished and sent birthday wishes to the megastar.

    "One day I will become even half of you": Dulquer Salman pens emotional birthday note for his 'Pa' Mammootty rkn
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 3:21 PM IST

    Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote a heartwarming message for his father, megastar Mammootty, on his 72nd birthday. The Charlie Brown actor shared a couple of photos with his father. In the first picture, both were posing towards a window.

    Sharing this picture, Dulquer said, "When I was a boy, you were the man I wanted to become. When I first stood in front of the camera, you were the actor I wanted to become. When I became a father, you were everything I wanted to be. I hope one day I become even half of who you are, Pa!"

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Other prominent actors like Manoj K Jayan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and numerous fans have commented and wished happy birthday to their megastar.

     

    Superstar Mohanlal took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted,"Happy birthday, dear Ichakka!"

     

     

    Janapriya Nayakan Dileep also wishes his favourite by: Happy Birthday Mammokka

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 4:09 PM IST
