A review of Jaipur Watch Company's Rs 50,000 Maharana Pratap Stamp Watch. The timepiece features a genuine vintage stamp on its dial, a Miyota automatic movement, and a unique rectangular case that makes it a true conversation starter.

The moment I wore the Maharana Pratap Stamp Watch Automatic from the Jaipur Watch Company, I felt this watch was about telling a story. It commands attention, and I can't even count how many times people have stopped me mid-conversation, pointed at my wrist, and asked, "What is that?". Let me tell you all about this watch and help you understand if this Rs 50,000 watch makes sense for you.

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Just to set the context, Jaipur Watch Company first started gaining attention for incorporating Indian heritage into horology. This time, they decided to pay tribute to Maharana Pratap by embedding a genuine, vintage Rs 10 Maharana Pratap postage stamp directly onto the dial. The result is a living artefact on your wrist, framed by a distinct rectangular 316L stainless steel case. It looks solid and adds a sense of depth despite looking a bit flashy with its golden colour.

Overcoming the Initial Hesitation

I'll admit, when I first unboxed the watch inside a nicely done wooden box, I was sceptical. It has a unique rectangular shape measuring 34 x 30.3 mm and a thickness of 11mm to accommodate the automatic movement. My immediate impression was that it felt quite bulky. But the moment I properly sized and fixed the metal bracelet to snugly fit my wrist, the entire thing changed. That's when I realised that a loose, dangling strap was the culprit behind making it feel that heavy. Once I secured it tightly to the contours of my wrist, the weight balanced out perfectly, and it completely transformed how the watch wore.

Growing On Me

I noticed that horology has this interesting way of shifting your perspective over time. I initially thought of this watch as an experimental wear, but it quickly turned into a favourite of mine. The watch grew on me with every passing day. The centrepiece with a real vintage stamp gives the dial a depth of texture and colour that I simply don't see in traditional sunburst or matte watch faces. Because it uses a real vintage stamp, no two dials are identical.

Plus, what elevates this watch is a premium Miyota 6T28 automatic movement, which is visible through the sapphire crystal at the back of the watch. It's like this watch has a soul, as you can now feel the mechanical excellence humming right under the historical canvas. The contrast between the rugged, fearless spirit of Maharana Pratap captured on the stamp and the sleek, polished angles of the modern steel bracelet creates a striking aesthetic. It didn't take long for me to look down and realise just how incredibly good this layout looks on the wrist.

In The End

If you wear this watch, prepare to be interrupted, and I mean that in a good way. It is a brilliant icebreaker and an absolute conversation starter that will leave a lot of people genuinely amazed when they get a closer look at the dial. By merging traditional mechanical horology with a tangible piece of Indian history, Jaipur Watch Company has created something truly distinct. So yes, you should give this a shot. And yes, just make sure you get the strap fit right from day one, because once you do, you won't want to take it off. Great job, JWC!

My Rating: 4/5 (Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer technology*, and auto. Views shared here are personal.)