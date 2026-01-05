Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper won big at the 31st Critics Choice Awards for their roles in Adolescence: Graham won Best Actor and Cooper won Best Supporting Actor. Check out the complete list of winners here.

The winners of the 31st Critics Choice Awards 2026 were revealed on Monday, celebrating the finest in film and television as chosen by critics across the world. Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper received top awards for their outstanding accomplishments in Adolescence.

Stephen Graham won Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, while Cooper received Best Supporting Actor for his outstanding performance. Jacob Elordi received Best Supporting Actor for Frankenstein, while One Battle After Another won Best Picture. Check out the complete list of winners here.

The 31st Critics Choice Awards are held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica and broadcast live on E! and USA Network. Indian fans may watch the ceremony live on JioHotstar on Monday, January 5, 2026.



Critics Choice Awards 2026 winners list

Best Director - Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

Best Actress - Jessie Buckley for Hamnet

Best Actor - Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme

Best Picture - One Battle After Another

Best Comedy - The Naked Gun

Best Foreign Language Series - Squid Game

Best Cinematography - Adolfo Veloso for Train Dreams

Best Animated Series - South Park

Best Young Actor/Actress - Sinners

Best Actress in Limited Series - Sara Snook for All her fault

Best Supporting Actor in Limited Series - Owen Cooper for Adolesence

Best Actor in Limited Series - Stephen Graham for Adolesence

Best Supporting Actress in Limited Series - Erin Doherty for Adolesence

Best Foreign Language Film - The Secret Agent

Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart for Hacks

Best Comedy Series - The Studio

Best Production Design - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau for Train Dreams

Best Editing - Stephen Mirrione for F1

Best Visual Effects - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett for Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Sound - Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo, Juan Peralta, and Gareth John

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Janelle James for Abbott Elementary

Best Casting Ensemble - Francine Maisler for Sinners

Best Costume Design - Kate Hawley for Frankenstein

Best Supporting Actor - Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein

Best Talk Show - Jimmy Kimmel Live

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Ike Barinholtz for The Studio

Best Actor in Drama Series - Noah Wyle for The Pitt

Best Actress in Drama Series - Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus

Best Song - KPop Demon Hunters for Golden

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Tramell Tillman for Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Katherine Lanasa for The Pitt

Best Animated Feature - KPop Demon Hunters

Best Supporting Actress - Amy Madigan for Weapons

Best Adapted Screenplay - Paul Thomas Anderson