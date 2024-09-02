Coolie: Rajinikanth to play Deva in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film; new poster OUT

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Superstar Rajinikanth is holding an arm badge featuring the number 1421 in the new poster for 'Coolie'. The celebrity stars as Deva in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film.

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 7:29 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

    Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has revealed a stunning poster featuring superstar Rajinikanth from their forthcoming flick 'Coolie'. The actor plays the part of 'Deva' in the film. On the billboard, he is depicted in a raucous avatar, holding an arm badge with the number 1421. Rajinikanth appears to be plotting something and is confident in his ability to win.

    Lokesh posted the character poster on the social networking platform X, wrote, "Superstar @rajinikanth sir as #Deva in #Coolie. Thank you so much for this @rajinikanth sir. It's going to be a blast (sic)."

    'Coolie' is a gigantic star-studded ensemble preparing for a big release next year. The film's shooting began in July of this year. Aside from Rajinikanth, the cast includes Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, Kannada actor Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir.

    The filmmaker has begun distributing posters at a rapid pace. He published character posters for all of the film's key stars, revealing that Shruti plays Preethi, Nagarjuna plays Simon, and Sathyaraj plays Rajasekhar on screen.

    Rumours have circulated that superstar Aamir Khan may join the cast for a surprise cameo. However, the creators are yet to confirm the same. If it occurs, Aamir and Rajinikanth will reunite 30 years after their previous film, 'Aatank Hi Aatank', featuring Juhi Chawla.

    Sun Pictures produced 'Coolie', which has music by Anirudh Ravichander. It is most likely to be on screens in the second half of 2025.  

