    Shraddha Srinath looks HOT in monokini: Actress stuns in Thailand vacation pics

    Popular South Indian actress Shraddha Srinath has set the internet on fire by sharing her first-ever monokini pictures from her vacation in Thailand.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 6:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 6:58 PM IST

    Shraddha Srinath first movie

    Shraddha Srinath, an actress from Bengaluru, started her acting career after completing her law studies. The 33-year-old actress made her acting debut in 2015 with the Malayalam film 'Kohinoor'.

    article_image2

    'U-Turn' movie

    Following this, she became a notable actress for her role in the 2016 Kannada film 'U Turn'. Her performance in this film was well received by the audience and won several awards for her performance.

    article_image3

    Kaatru Veliyidai

    She then made a cameo appearance in the Tamil film 'Kaatru Veliyidai', directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari. Shraddha Srinath then starred opposite Gautam Karthik in the film 'Ivan Thanthiran'.

    article_image4

    Vikram Vedha

    Shraddha Srinath's major breathrough was the 2017 film 'Vikram Vedha'. She won the hearts of the fans by playing a very bold role opposite Madhavan in this film.

    article_image5

    Shraddha Srinath upcoming movies

    Currently focusing on South Indian languages like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Bollywood, Shraddha Srinath will be seen in the upcoming Tamil film titled 'Kaliyugam'.

     

    article_image6

    Shraddha Srinath in monokini

    Similarly, her film 'Irugapatru', which released last year, was well received. She will also be seen in a Hindi film.

    article_image7

    Shraddha Srinath Thailand vacation cics

    Shraddha Srinath, who is currently on vacation in Thailand to spend her holidays, has shared pictures of herself in a monokini in a resort amidst the beautiful nature and mountains, which are going viral.

