Shraddha Srinath looks HOT in monokini: Actress stuns in Thailand vacation pics

Popular South Indian actress Shraddha Srinath has set the internet on fire by sharing her first-ever monokini pictures from her vacation in Thailand.

Shraddha Srinath first movie

Shraddha Srinath, an actress from Bengaluru, started her acting career after completing her law studies. The 33-year-old actress made her acting debut in 2015 with the Malayalam film 'Kohinoor'. Vijay's Heartfelt Gesture: 'First Time in My Life!' - Venkat Prabhu Touched

'U-Turn' movie

Following this, she became a notable actress for her role in the 2016 Kannada film 'U Turn'. Her performance in this film was well received by the audience and won several awards for her performance.

Kaatru Veliyidai

She then made a cameo appearance in the Tamil film 'Kaatru Veliyidai', directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari. Shraddha Srinath then starred opposite Gautam Karthik in the film 'Ivan Thanthiran'. Also Read: Did Thalapathy Vijay charge Rs 200 crore for his film GOAT? Producer Archana Kalpathi responds

Vikram Vedha

Shraddha Srinath's major breathrough was the 2017 film 'Vikram Vedha'. She won the hearts of the fans by playing a very bold role opposite Madhavan in this film.

Shraddha Srinath upcoming movies

Currently focusing on South Indian languages like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Bollywood, Shraddha Srinath will be seen in the upcoming Tamil film titled 'Kaliyugam'.

Shraddha Srinath in monokini

Similarly, her film 'Irugapatru', which released last year, was well received. She will also be seen in a Hindi film.

Shraddha Srinath Thailand vacation cics

Shraddha Srinath, who is currently on vacation in Thailand to spend her holidays, has shared pictures of herself in a monokini in a resort amidst the beautiful nature and mountains, which are going viral. Also Read: https://newsable.asianetnews.com/entertainment/-i-don-t-know-anything-actor-rajinikanth-on-metoo-row-in-malayalam-film-industry-dmn-sj6f1t

Latest Videos