Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver' WATCH viral video

    A shooting incident was reported outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver on Sunday night. The Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

    Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver' WATCH viral video shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 6:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

    Shots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Canada's Vancouver on Sunday night. According to media reports, a man named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has reportedly taken responsibility for shooting incident. The Canadian security agencies are investigating facts surrounding the shootings. No official statement has been released by the police.

    AP Dhillon lives on Victoria Island in British Columbia.

    A video on X (formerly Twitter), which can not be independently verified, shows a man standing outside a house firing multiple shots at night. The video is being circulated on the internet but the location remains unverified.

    Also read: AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights

    The now-viral video is being investigated by Canada security agencies.

    A threat message is also being circulated on social media, claiming that on the night of September 1, the gang orchestrated shootings at two locations in Canada — one on Victoria Island and the other in Woodbridge, Toronto.

    The gang has threatened AP Dhillon, referencing his alleged connections with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and warned him to "stay within his limits, or he will meet a "dog's death".

    Notably, the firing incident comes weeks after AP Dhillion released a music video "Old Money", featuring Salman Khan.

    In April, two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area and fled the spot. The Mumbai police declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as "wanted accused" in connection with the incident.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai tragedy: One dead, several injured after drunk passenger grabs steering wheel in BEST bus AJR

    Mumbai tragedy: One dead, several injured after drunk passenger grabs steering wheel in BEST bus

    Jharkhand 11 deaths during constable fitness test raise alarm; heat, stimulants and poor facilities blamed AJR

    Jharkhand: 11 deaths during constable fitness test raise alarm; heat, stimulants and poor facilities blamed

    AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED in money laundering case after searches at his residence dmn

    AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED in money laundering case after searches at his residence

    Telangana floods: Congress under fire as videos, photos of roads caving in amid rainfall go viral (WATCH) shk

    Telangana floods: Congress under fire as videos, photos of roads caving in amid rainfall go viral (WATCH)

    Who is Jasdeep Singh Gill, the new head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas? gcw

    Who is Jasdeep Singh Gill, the new head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas?

    Recent Stories

    cricket Kerala Cricket League 2024: Alleppey Ripples secure first win, beat Thrissur Titans by 5 wickets scr

    Kerala Cricket League 2024: Alleppey Ripples secure first win, beat Thrissur Titans by 5 wickets

    Did Thalapathy Vijay charge Rs 200 crore for his film GOAT? Producer Archana Kalpathi responds RKK

    Did Thalapathy Vijay charge Rs 200 crore for his film GOAT? Producer Archana Kalpathi responds

    Nivetha Thomas' shocking transformation: Actress looks unrecognizable at promotion event for new movie dmn

    Nivetha Thomas' shocking transformation: Actress looks unrecognizable at promotion event for new movie

    cricket PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh need143 runs on Day 5 for a historic series win scr

    PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh need143 runs on Day 5 for a historic series win

    Mumbai tragedy: One dead, several injured after drunk passenger grabs steering wheel in BEST bus AJR

    Mumbai tragedy: One dead, several injured after drunk passenger grabs steering wheel in BEST bus

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon