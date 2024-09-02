Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver' WATCH viral video

A shooting incident was reported outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver on Sunday night. The Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Shots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Canada's Vancouver on Sunday night. According to media reports, a man named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has reportedly taken responsibility for shooting incident. The Canadian security agencies are investigating facts surrounding the shootings. No official statement has been released by the police.

AP Dhillon lives on Victoria Island in British Columbia.

A video on X (formerly Twitter), which can not be independently verified, shows a man standing outside a house firing multiple shots at night. The video is being circulated on the internet but the location remains unverified.

The now-viral video is being investigated by Canada security agencies.

A threat message is also being circulated on social media, claiming that on the night of September 1, the gang orchestrated shootings at two locations in Canada — one on Victoria Island and the other in Woodbridge, Toronto.

The gang has threatened AP Dhillon, referencing his alleged connections with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and warned him to "stay within his limits, or he will meet a "dog's death".

Notably, the firing incident comes weeks after AP Dhillion released a music video "Old Money", featuring Salman Khan.

In April, two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area and fled the spot. The Mumbai police declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as "wanted accused" in connection with the incident.

