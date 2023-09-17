Comedian and actor Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault; read details

Russell Brand, a comedian and actor, has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse. At the time of the occurrence, one of the victims was just 16 years old.

English comedian Russell Brand has been accused of 'rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse', according to The Sunday Times of London. The actor has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting four women between 2006 and 2013. At the time of the occurrence, one of the ladies was just 16 years old. The British comedian, who found fame as a presenter on 'MTV U.K.', has acted in Hollywood blockbusters such as 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' and 'Get Him to the Greek'. Between 2010 and 2012, he was married to singer Katy Perry.

According to sources, one of the women claims Russell raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home in 2012. She was in her thirties at the time. He later texted her to apologise, she recalled. The Sunday Times shared screenshots of the alleged texts.

The Sunday Times has reported that Russell assaulted another woman when she was 16 during a three-month 'emotionally and sexually abusive' relationship. He was then in his 30s. In one incident, he “forced his penis down her throat,” causing her to choke. The report mentioned another incident where she said that he removed a condom during intercourse without her knowledge. The woman also said that Russell Brand nicknamed her “the child,” and asked her to read passages from Vladimir Nabokov novel 'Lolita' during their time together.

Another victim revealed that the comedian sexually assaulted her at his West Hollywood home in 2013. He even threatened to take legal action if she ever spoke about the incident publicly.

In another incident, a 24-year-old runner claimed that Brand once “flashed his penis” when she went into his dressing room. He also “insinuated that she could give him oral sex,” according to The Sunday Times.

His former personal assistant, Helen Berger, also told the newspaper that she witnessed the actor showing “intimate pictures of women” to his friends.

Meanwhile, Brand has denied the allegations in a YouTube video titled 'So, This Is Happening'. In the video, Brand said that he “absolutely refutes the litany of astonishing, rather baroque, attacks.”

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream media, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I’ve written about extensively in my books I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent — and I’m being transparent about it now as well,” he said.

