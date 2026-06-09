With Cocktail 2 gearing up for release, the makers have dropped “Vallah”, a vibrant new track featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. Packed with friendship, romance and high-energy beats, the song is already creating buzz.

After winning hearts with a string of chartbusters, the makers of Cocktail 2 have unveiled another foot-tapping track, “Vallah”. Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the song blends infectious beats with emotions that reflect the film’s vibrant spirit.

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A Celebration of Love, Friendship and Chaos

Composed by Pritam, “Vallah” is sung by Bayanni and Harrdy Sandhu, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The Punjabi portions are written by Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai. The song beautifully captures the highs and lows of relationships, from deep friendships and complicated love stories to unforgettable memories and impulsive decisions.

A Track Packed with Feel-Good Vibes

Bursting with energy and emotion, “Vallah” embraces the colourful journey of youth and togetherness. The track evokes the feeling of road trips, beach vacations, late-night adventures and moments shared with loved ones. Its lively rhythm and relatable emotions make it an instant mood-lifter.

Another Winning Addition to Cocktail 2

With friendship at the heart of its narrative and music that lingers long after it ends, “Vallah” adds another memorable chapter to the Cocktail 2 soundtrack. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. Cocktail 2 is set to hit cinemas worldwide on June 19.