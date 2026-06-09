Cocktail 2: Kriti Sanon's Secret To Glowing Summer Skin In A Simple 5-Step Routine
Kriti Sanon is garnering praises with her refreshingly glowing look as Alley in the upcoming movie Cocktail 2. Everyone is gushing about her stunningly fit body, breezy hair, and that extraordinary skin. Here's how you can nail a skim like hers.
Ice, Ice Baby!
Kriti Sanon loves to begin her routine by dunking her face in ice-cold water. It helps reduce puffiness and improve blood circulation, making the face look fresh and energised.
Gentle Cleanser
Kriti then cleanses her face using a gentle cleaner, foam wash, or oil-based product, depending on her skin's needs. Giving your face a thorough cleanse after waking up is essential, as it helps remove excess oil, sweat, and impurities that may accumulate overnight. It also helps keep bacteria and dirt from your pillowcase and bedsheets at bay, leaving your skin feeling fresh and rejuvenated.
Toner Is A Must
Using a gentle toner is a crucial step in your skincare routine. Kriti uses it too to close her open pores after a good cleanse. Toning also helps in setting a good base for your makeup.
Vitamin C Serum For The Win!
Kriti Sanon swears by a good vitamin C serum in the morning. She uses different serums as per her skin's needs. It helps lock in all the goodness in your skin. She follows that with a creamy moisturiser.
SPF Is Your BFF!
Do you have a vacation coming up? Well, just like Kriti, do not forget to use a good SPF to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. That's all you needed to know - get that glow, girl!
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