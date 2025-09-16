Coachella 2026 will be headlined by Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma, with a star-studded lineup set to light up Indio, California, in April next year.

Singers Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma are slated to headline the music festival Coachella 2026 on April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California, reported Variety.

All of the headliners have graced the Coachella stage in the past. Carpenter performed at last year's festival, while Karol G brought out Becky G and J Balvin during her 2022 appearance, and Bieber popped up as a guest at four separate Coachellas, reported Variety.

Anyma, who made a special guest appearance earlier this year during Yeat's set and performed in 2024, is slated for a similar slot to last year's Travis Scott performance, which was billed as a "Designs the Desert" experience, reported Variety.

Anyma, the multimedia project from Matteo Milleri, recently became the first electronic artist to stage a residency at Las Vegas' Sphere, which he followed with the release of his album 'The End of Genesys,' reported Variety.

Additional performers include Disclosure, Katseye, Ethel Cain, the XX, the Strokes, Addison Rae, Young Thug, FKA Twigs, Clipse, Sombr, David Byrne, Interpol, Laufey, Kaskade, Wet Leg, Iggy Pop, Major Lazer, Green Velvet, PinkPantheress, Moby, Central Cee, Lykke Li, Royel Otis, Boys Noize, Davido, Duke Dumont, Armand Van Buuren, Suicidal Tendencies, Giveon, Labrinth, Dijon, Groove Armada, Little Simz, the Rapture, Oklou, Royksopp and many more.

Coachella 2025 featured headlining performances from Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone, as well as Travis Scott.

Lady Gaga reprised her hit song 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' during the first night of Coachella 2025, bringing back memories of filming the movie.

Before performing the Oscar-winning song, Gaga shared, "You know, since the last time I played Coachella, I've had some songs come out... And we filmed a movie, a movie that changed my life, helped me say something I hadn't said before."

Gaga continued, "I'm so excited to sing this for you here tonight, I couldn't wait. I hope you sing it as loud as you can. There ain't nothing like you. Come on, let's get far from the shallow."

The song was originally performed with co-star Bradley Cooper in the 2018 film.

Artists including Missy Elliott, Charli xcx, Benson Boone, Megan Thee Stallion and more descended upon the desert for both weekends, which took place on April 11-13 and April 18-20. (ANI)

