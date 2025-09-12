Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have reportedly ended their five-year relationship months after getting engaged. Subtle signs and sources suggest a mutual split, though neither has officially confirmed the breakup yet.

After nearly five years together, The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White have reportedly ended their relationship. According to People, the breakup was mutual and made with "love and deep respect for one another." The couple, who got engaged in October 2024, had been one of Hollywood’s most adored pairs, often sharing their affection and adventures with fans on social media.

Despite the love they shared, sources say the decision was not easy. “It wasn’t an easy one, but it was mutual,” a source close to the couple shared. While neither Nina nor Shaun has officially confirmed the split, subtle signs have sparked speculation.

Missing Ring, Missing Post

The breakup rumors gained traction after Nina appeared at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival without her 5-carat engagement ring. Notably, fans also spotted that her engagement announcement — once pinned to the top of her Instagram — had been quietly unpinned. The couple hadn’t been photographed together since August 2025, raising more eyebrows about the status of their relationship.

Their engagement had been a joyful moment shared widely. Shaun popped the question in New York City, and Nina had captioned the moment with, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé."

From Pandemic Partners to Parting Ways

Nina and Shaun first started dating in 2019 and moved in together during the COVID-19 lockdown. They made their romance Instagram official in 2020 and remained one of the most supportive couples in the public eye. Shaun often credited Nina for helping him through difficult times, calling her “a lifesaver” during the pandemic. Likewise, Nina had said they were enjoying their engaged phase before planning a wedding.

As of now, both stars have remained silent on social media. Whether it’s a break or a permanent goodbye, fans continue to wish them well — in love or life apart.