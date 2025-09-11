- Home
Selena Gets Candid About Wedding Plans on The Tonight Show
Selena Gomez is opening up about her upcoming wedding — and doing it with her signature charm and humor. The 33-year-old singer and actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 9, where she was joined by her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.
Marty Short as the Ring Bearer?
During the lively interview, Gomez shared a few playful details about her wedding to music producer Benny Blanco. When asked about the progress of her wedding plans, she beamed, “It’s wonderful, I’m very lucky. It’s going well, I’m so excited.”
Fallon then asked if Short and Martin would be attending the ceremony. Gomez didn’t hesitate: “Course they are; Marty’s the ring bearer.” The crowd erupted in laughter as Short dramatically acted out the role, declaring, “Here’s your ring, Selena. Take it,” in a mock Lord of the Rings style.
The banter continued with Short joking, “We are all so excited because we love this lady and we love her fiancé, Bad Bunny.” Selena quickly corrected him, laughing, “Benny Blanco!”
Support from Friends and Co-Stars
This isn’t the first time Short has shown his support for Gomez and Blanco. In a recent appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, he praised the couple, calling Blanco “one of the great, cool guys.”
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, one of Gomez’s closest friends, also chimed in after their engagement announcement in December 2023. Commenting on Instagram, Swift wrote, “Yes I will be the flower girl.”
A Love Story Years in the Making
Gomez and Blanco went public with their romance in December 2023 but had collaborated previously on their 2019 track “I Can’t Get Enough.” Just last month, the couple celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties, with Gomez heading to Cabo with friends.