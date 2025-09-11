Image Credit : Instagram

During the lively interview, Gomez shared a few playful details about her wedding to music producer Benny Blanco. When asked about the progress of her wedding plans, she beamed, “It’s wonderful, I’m very lucky. It’s going well, I’m so excited.”

Fallon then asked if Short and Martin would be attending the ceremony. Gomez didn’t hesitate: “Course they are; Marty’s the ring bearer.” The crowd erupted in laughter as Short dramatically acted out the role, declaring, “Here’s your ring, Selena. Take it,” in a mock Lord of the Rings style.

The banter continued with Short joking, “We are all so excited because we love this lady and we love her fiancé, Bad Bunny.” Selena quickly corrected him, laughing, “Benny Blanco!”