Citadel: Anand Mahindra reviews Priyanka Chopra's latest Prime Video series; here's what he said

    Richa Barua
    First Published May 3, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    Anand Mahindra, head of the Mahindra Group, offered his thoughts on Priyanka Chopra's Citadel. The first two episodes of the Amazon Prime Video series were released last weekend, and they feature the Bollywood star in a never-before-seen action role.

    The billionaire, who is backed by the Russo Brothers, rushed to Twitter to say that the narrative left him 'unmoved,' but Priyanka and her stunt scenes blew him away.

    “I caught the first episodes of Citadel over the weekend. I was left unmoved by the typical Russo brothers OTT plot but seeing @priyankachopra as an action hero was a revelation. She puts most of our male action heroes in the shade. Fauji brats are famous for being ambitious & adaptive & she fits that bill. You have to hand it to her: she is clearly living life on her own terms & taking on the world, one step at a time. More power to her," he tweeted.

    Priyanka did not respond to the review but liked the tweet in which she was commended.

    About Citadel: 
    In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra plays Nadia Sinh, a deceased agent, according to the file. However the agent is still alive, but her memory has been erased. She is compelled to recall everything because the specifics in her memory will aid her and Richard Madden's character in saving the planet. The series' stars, Mason Kane and Nadia Shah, are attacked by Manticore agents and assumed murdered during the mission. After 8 hard years, Mason is approached by an old Citadel agent, and the two go off in quest of Nadia.

    When will Citadel Episode 3 be released?
    On May 5, 2023, the third episode will be released.

    How many Citadel episodes are there?
    Citadel season one consists of six episodes.

    The fans and audiences praise Priyanka's effortless transition between languages and characters in the performance, which includes a full-fledged action sequence.

     

    Release date for Citadel Episode 3

    As the audience eagerly awaits the performances of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, here are the details for the upcoming episodes.

    Citadel Episode 3 Release Date: May 5, 2023 (9:30 am IST)

    Citadel Episode 4 Release Date: May 12, 2023

    Citadel Episode 5 Release Date: May 19, 2023

     

