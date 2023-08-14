Cillian Murphy got inspired by David Bowie for his role in Oppenheimer? Know details

One thing spectators observed was that Cillian Murphy did not resemble J. Robert Oppenheimer. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Oppenheimer was launched on July 21, 2023, and has earned rave reviews since then. Critics and audiences alike loved Cillian Murphy's performance in the film. Murphy does an excellent job as J. Robert Oppenheimer. The Oppenheimer star flawlessly altered his physical demeanour and emotional beats to match those of a scientist. One thing viewers noted is that Murphy does not resemble J. Robert Oppenheimer. Here's everything you need to know about it.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Cillian Murphy claimed that when he started conducting the study on Oppenheimer's physical look, he found that the renowned scientist was tall and appeared 'quite skinny'. This reminded me of David Bowie in the 1970s, and Murphy stated that this exactly the look he was looking for. Cillian Murphy was referring to the guitarist's body at the time, not the glam looks of the 1970s. "When he was so skinny and kind of emaciated but had these wonderful tailored suits with the trousers," remarked the Oppenheimer actor. That was the Oppenheimer profile."

Christopher Nolan's first R-rated film in roughly 20 years is Oppenheimer. It is a biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, a well-known theoretical physicist. The film follows his invention, The Manhattan Project, a World War II research and development project that resulted in the first nuclear weapons.Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, and others are among the cast members.

