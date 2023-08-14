'OMG 2': Why was Aarush Varma not allowed to watch his film? Read THIS

Imagine working on a film for months and then being denied access to watch it! This happened to 16-year-old 'Oh My God 2' star Aarush Varma, who played the role of Pankaj Tripathi's son.

A check at Aarush Varma's Instagram account will reveal his enthusiasm for his film, 'Oh My God 2'. The film, directed by Amit Rai, was released on August 11. Aarush portrayed the on-screen son of Pankaj Tripathi's character in 'OMG 2', which also starred Akshay Kumar. He can't even view the film he worked so hard on! Do you know why? The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given 'Oh My God 2' a 'A' rating, and Aarush is underage! The video addresses the issue of sex education.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi star in 'Oh My God 2'. One of the most contentious aspects of the film is Akshay Kumar's depiction of Lord Shiva. The censor board has given 'OMG 2' a 'A - Adults Only' rating. Surprisingly, this is Akshay's first picture in 12 years to receive an adults-only rating. The video addresses a variety of societal topics, including sex education.

Aarush plays Pankaj Tripathi's adolescent son in the film. He is stigmatised by society after being spotted masturbating in his school's lavatory. The rest of the tale revolves around Pankaj's character fighting for his son's dignity and introducing sex education into the school's curriculum.

Because 'OMG 2' has an 'A' rating, it can only be seen in theatres by those at least 18 years old. However, because Aarush is just 16 years old, he cannot see his performance on the big screen. If the CBFC had awarded 'OMG 2' a U/A rating, even youngsters under 12 may have seen it with their parents. According to a person who attended the premiere of OMG 2, Aarush was not permitted to access the screening owing to his age.

About OMG 2

Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva in the film, which Amit Rai directed. 'OMG 2' will also star Ramayan's Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil. The satirical comedy-drama is a follow-up to the 2012 smash hit 'OMG- Oh My God!' Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl produced the film. The film's creative producer is Dr. Chandraprakash Diwedi. Amalendu Chaudhary is responsible for the film's cinematography. The plot of 'OMG 2' centres around sex education.