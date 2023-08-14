Ananya Pandey HOT Saree Look: The 'Dream Girl 2' actress flaunts her curves in sexy saree

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Pandey is definitely one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood right now. She has the looks, the body, and the confidence to pull off any outfit. She can be seen in a new avatar, wearing sarees for the promotion of her upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2'. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    In the upcoming sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Dream Girl', Ananya Panday takes on the character of Pari Srivastava, starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Pari embodies a smart, self-reliant, and driven young woman. Additionally, she showcases her prowess as a skilled singer and actress.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    'Dream Girl 2' is scheduled to hit the theatres this August 25, and Ananya Pandey has chosen saree as her attire for the promotional activities of the film.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Ananya looks gorgeous in this floral print saree with pink border. The plunge blouse design complements the saree beautifully.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Ananaya matched the saree with a simple pearl and gold bead choker and earrings. She also wore a matching bangle on her right hand and a ring on her left fore finger.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    She tied her hair up in a single pony. This simple hairstyle completely blended her entire look. She also wore a small shiny bindi.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    In another look for 'Dream Girl 2's' promotion, Ananya Pandey adorned a sea-green coloured silk saree, this time with her hair in a messy bun.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    The blouse with a plunge design beautifully highlights her cleavage, making her look even more sexier.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Ananya paired the saree with a red and gold coloured neckpiece and earrings. Her lipstick coloured matched her jewellery that beautifully complemented the saree's colour.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    The 'Dream Girl 2' actress posted this picture on Instagram writing, "Dreaming of 25th August ⏰ #DreamGirl2".

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    In 'Dream Girl 2', Ananya Pandey's character, Pari will be drawn to Karamveer Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana), a man who is also intelligent and ambitious. However, Pari is unaware that Karamveer is also Dream Girl, a popular female phone sex operator.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    The story of 'Dream Girl 2' revolves around, Pari and Karamveer falling in love, and their relationship getting complicated by the fact that Karamveer is keeping his secret identity from her.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Pandey adorned this see-through yellow saree look for 'Dream Girl 2' promotions in Lucknow. She wrote in the caption of the photo, "मुस्कुराइए की आप लखनऊ में हैं 😁 #DreamGirl2 25th August ❤️"

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Ananya Panday has previously played a variety of roles, including a young woman with a learning disability in the film 'Student of the Year 2' and a modern-day princess in the film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Fans are now excited to see her in 'Dream Girl 2'.

