Ananya Pandey HOT Saree Look: The 'Dream Girl 2' actress flaunts her curves in sexy saree

Ananya Pandey is definitely one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood right now. She has the looks, the body, and the confidence to pull off any outfit. She can be seen in a new avatar, wearing sarees for the promotion of her upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2'. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

In the upcoming sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Dream Girl', Ananya Panday takes on the character of Pari Srivastava, starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Pari embodies a smart, self-reliant, and driven young woman. Additionally, she showcases her prowess as a skilled singer and actress.

Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

'Dream Girl 2' is scheduled to hit the theatres this August 25, and Ananya Pandey has chosen saree as her attire for the promotional activities of the film.

Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Ananya looks gorgeous in this floral print saree with pink border. The plunge blouse design complements the saree beautifully.

Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Ananaya matched the saree with a simple pearl and gold bead choker and earrings. She also wore a matching bangle on her right hand and a ring on her left fore finger.

Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

She tied her hair up in a single pony. This simple hairstyle completely blended her entire look. She also wore a small shiny bindi.

Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

In another look for 'Dream Girl 2's' promotion, Ananya Pandey adorned a sea-green coloured silk saree, this time with her hair in a messy bun.

Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

The blouse with a plunge design beautifully highlights her cleavage, making her look even more sexier.

Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Ananya paired the saree with a red and gold coloured neckpiece and earrings. Her lipstick coloured matched her jewellery that beautifully complemented the saree's colour.

Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

The 'Dream Girl 2' actress posted this picture on Instagram writing, "Dreaming of 25th August ⏰ #DreamGirl2".

Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

In 'Dream Girl 2', Ananya Pandey's character, Pari will be drawn to Karamveer Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana), a man who is also intelligent and ambitious. However, Pari is unaware that Karamveer is also Dream Girl, a popular female phone sex operator.

Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

The story of 'Dream Girl 2' revolves around, Pari and Karamveer falling in love, and their relationship getting complicated by the fact that Karamveer is keeping his secret identity from her.

Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Pandey adorned this see-through yellow saree look for 'Dream Girl 2' promotions in Lucknow. She wrote in the caption of the photo, "मुस्कुराइए की आप लखनऊ में हैं 😁 #DreamGirl2 25th August ❤️"

Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Ananya Panday has previously played a variety of roles, including a young woman with a learning disability in the film 'Student of the Year 2' and a modern-day princess in the film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Fans are now excited to see her in 'Dream Girl 2'.