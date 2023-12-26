Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Christmas 2023: Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra celebrate holidays with Ashvini Yardi [PICTURES]

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrate their first Christmas post-wedding with a heartwarming photo, showcasing coordinated outfits and affectionate moments. The Bollywood couple, who tied the knot in February, shares the festive joy with friends, including Ashvini Yardi

    Kiara Advani recently shared heartwarming glimpses of her Christmas celebrations with husband Sidharth Malhotra, marking their first festive season together since tying the knot in February. The Bollywood power couple, who had previously starred together in the film "Shershaah," looked radiant in coordinating outfits, exuding pure love in the festive photos.

    Kiara, adorned in a festive red dress paired with white heart-shaped stilettos and a reindeer headband, posted the pictures on her Instagram account with the caption, "Merry Christmas." Sidharth complemented his wife's style by donning red pants and a black t-shirt. In one particularly enchanting image, the couple embraced, and Sidharth affectionately kissed Kiara on the cheeks.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The Christmas celebration extended beyond the couple, with additional pictures surfacing online featuring their friends and Ashvini Yardi. The images radiated warmth and camaraderie, capturing the joyous moments shared among the close-knit group.

    Kiara and Sidharth's love story began on the sets of 'Shershaah,' where they portrayed each other's love interests. Although rumors of their relationship circulated in 2021, the couple remained tight-lipped about their personal lives. Eventually, they took the next step in their journey, exchanging vows in a grand ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in February. Kiara later shared the news of her 'permanent booking' with the "Hasee Toh Phasee" star on her Instagram, solidifying their commitment to each other.

