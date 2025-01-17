Chris Martin in Mumbai: Coldplay all set for India tour; lead singer poses at Marine Drive

Coldplay, the UK band fronted by Chris Martin, has landed in India for their Music of the Spheres World Tour. On Thursday, the musician posted a selfie of himself upon arrival in Mumbai. The band's India leg of their tour begins on January 18.

Coldplay, the British rock band, has landed in India for their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band's lead vocalist Chris Martin was spotted late Thursday night at Mumbai's Kalina airport with his partner, Dakota Johnson, the star of Fifty Shades of Grey. The band conveyed their joy about being in India by posting a photo of Chris Martin on Mumbai's famous Marine Drive.

“We are so happy and grateful to be here in India,” The band captioned the photo. Dressed in a grey T-shirt and black jeans, the musician smiled as he stood against the lovely scenery. Chris welcomed the media with a 'namaste', smiled, and waved to fans before leaving the airport with Dakota.

Coldplay is scheduled to perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. The three-day event is projected to attract around 70,000 participants.

BookMyShow Live, in cooperation with Indian Railways, has planned special local train services to guarantee concertgoers a seamless experience. Furthermore, Navi Mumbai traffic officials have taken steps to control traffic during the event. Heavy vehicle traffic in Mumbai will be banned from 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on concert days, with the exception of cars hauling vital products, emergency services, and government vehicles.

We are so happy and grateful to be here in India 🩷🩷 pic.twitter.com/P0Hx20y8xB — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 16, 2025

Coldplay's India tour will culminate with two shows at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.

These events mark Coldplay's return to India following their outstanding performance at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival, therefore the shows are keenly anticipated.

Latest Videos