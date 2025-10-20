Chris Gayle and Kannada rap sensation Chandan Shetty team up for Diwali release ‘Life is Casino.’ The festive Kannada track blends music and cricket stardom, creating a social media frenzy with catchy beats, energetic choreography.

Bengaluru: Kannada rap sensation Chandan Shetty has joined hands with cricket superstar Chris Gayle to release a brand-new music album song this Diwali, and it is already creating a buzz across social media. Titled “Life is Casino,” the track showcases both Chandan Shetty and Chris Gayle dancing with infectious energy, blending Kannada rap with the global swagger of the “Universe Boss.” Fans of music and cricket eagerly anticipated this unexpected collaboration, which promises not only entertainment but also a vibrant celebration of money, life, and style. The Diwali release has quickly made it one of the most talked-about tracks of the festival season.

Chandan Shetty And Chris Gayle Bring Life To “Life Is Casino”

In “Life is Casino,” the central theme revolves around money and its significance in life. The song’s lyrics, reflecting the popular saying “money is the big boss,” are punchy and playful, featuring lines like “money is god, guru” and memorable refrains. The song conveys that respect, honour, and accolades come to those with money, while delivering a high-energy, party-ready vibe that perfectly suits the festive mood.

Behind The Scenes: Fun And Laughter On The Road

Before the official release, fans got a glimpse of the duo’s camaraderie when a video of Chandan Shetty and Chris Gayle travelling in a car went viral. In it, they were recording Kannada dialogues for the song, laughing, joking, and enjoying themselves with unmatched energy. Chandan Shetty shared:

“We were vibing, laughing, and recording Kannada lines for the 'Life is Casino' song in the back seat of a car – it was a journey filled with pure fun and energy!”

The clip highlighted their friendly banter and showcased how much fun they had collaborating on this unique project.

Chris Gayle: From Cricket To Kannada Music

Though Chris Gayle has featured in numerous advertisements before, this is his first full participation in a Kannada song. His “Universe Boss” persona, combined with rapper-like swagger, adds a thrilling dimension to the music. Chandan Shetty, admired for his rap music and unique style, resonates with the youth and party-goers. Together, their combination of international cricket flair and Kannada musical talent has created a special charm in “Life is Casino.”

Diwali Release Creates A Buzz Among Fans

Released specifically for Diwali, “Life is Casino” has sparked a social media frenzy. Fans are enjoying the energetic beats, vibrant visuals, and catchy lyrics, which perfectly encapsulate the festive party mood. The song compares life to a game of gambling, suggesting that money is everything, and everything is nothing without it. Its choreography and music make it a perfect track for Diwali celebrations.

An Unexpected Collaboration That Redefines Kannada Pop Music

This collaboration between Chris Gayle and Chandan Shetty brings a fresh perspective to Kannada pop music, marking a proud moment for Kannadigas as international stars engage with local music. The synergy between the cricket icon and the Kannada rap king has created what can be described as a “spirit dhamaka” for Diwali. The song is tailor-made for party lovers, encouraging fans to dance, sing, and celebrate life, money, and the festive spirit with infectious energy.