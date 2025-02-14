Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young's "Melo Movie" updates and episode info

Melo Movie is a highly anticipated korean Drama that is set to premiere on Valentine's Day. Here are the details of Melo movie updates and episode information and also the premiere time. 

Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young's "Melo Movie" updates and episode info MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

This Valentine’s Day, get ready for a romantic movienight with your partner watching a heartwarming rom com. The highly anticipated Korean Drama ‘Melo Movie’ is finally getting premiered on 14th of February on Netflix. This film stars Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young in the lead roles. 

"Melo Movie" story revolves around Ko Gyeom (Choi Woo Shik), a film critic with a great passion for cinema, and Kim Mu Bi (Park Bo Young), an aspiring film director with a complicated relationship with the industry and people in the Industry. Their paths cross, reminding the old feelings and sparking new ones as they explore the complexities of love, dreams, and personal growth of individuals.  

Melo Movie is directed by Oh Choong Hwan, known for his dramas that stole the audience’s hearts like "Hotel del Luna" and "Start-Up,".Lee Na Eun, the writer behind "Our Beloved Summer." This talented team worked for this drama too. They made the undeniable chemistry between Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young work to make the audience travel with him. "Melo Movie" is sure to capture the hearts of viewers in every way possible.  

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2025: 6 famous incomplete Bolltwood love stories

Melo Movie" updates :

Fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of "Melo Movie," on Netflix with the anticipation set for a sweet and relatable love story that portrays the challenges and triumphs of young adults pursuing their passions and trying to grow together in love. 

The drama ‘Melo Movie’ is set to premiere from 1.30pm. This series has 10 episodes all dropping on at a time to give your a break less entertainment.

ALSO READ: Singles on Valentine's Day: Bollywood Movies That Celebrate the Beauty of Being Single

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lady Gaga reveals why she almost walked away from music early in her career; Read on NTI

Lady Gaga reveals why she almost walked away from music early in her career; Read on

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs against him in India's Got Latent case shk

Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs against him in India's Got Latent case

Singles on Valentine's Day: Bollywood Movies That Celebrate the Beauty of Being Single

Singles on Valentine's Day: Bollywood Movies That Celebrate the Beauty of Being Single

Indias Got Latent row: Virat Kohli unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram; screenshot goes viral HRD

India's Got Latent row: Virat Kohli unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram; screenshot goes viral

WWE Royal Rumble: Three winners of the main event WWE instantly regretted

WWE Royal Rumble: Three winners of the main event WWE instantly regretted

Recent Stories

Monaco Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country ATG

Monaco: Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country

Valentines Day: Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' to Arjun Kapoor in '2 States'; 5 rom-com heroes to fall for ATG

Valentine's Day: Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' to Arjun Kapoor in '2 States'; 5 rom-com heroes to fall for

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in iwh

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer MEG

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer

UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex shk

UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon