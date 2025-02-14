Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young's "Melo Movie" updates and episode info

Melo Movie is a highly anticipated korean Drama that is set to premiere on Valentine's Day. Here are the details of Melo movie updates and episode information and also the premiere time.

This Valentine’s Day, get ready for a romantic movienight with your partner watching a heartwarming rom com. The highly anticipated Korean Drama ‘Melo Movie’ is finally getting premiered on 14th of February on Netflix. This film stars Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young in the lead roles.

"Melo Movie" story revolves around Ko Gyeom (Choi Woo Shik), a film critic with a great passion for cinema, and Kim Mu Bi (Park Bo Young), an aspiring film director with a complicated relationship with the industry and people in the Industry. Their paths cross, reminding the old feelings and sparking new ones as they explore the complexities of love, dreams, and personal growth of individuals.

Melo Movie is directed by Oh Choong Hwan, known for his dramas that stole the audience’s hearts like "Hotel del Luna" and "Start-Up,".Lee Na Eun, the writer behind "Our Beloved Summer." This talented team worked for this drama too. They made the undeniable chemistry between Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young work to make the audience travel with him. "Melo Movie" is sure to capture the hearts of viewers in every way possible.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2025: 6 famous incomplete Bolltwood love stories

Melo Movie" updates :

Fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of "Melo Movie," on Netflix with the anticipation set for a sweet and relatable love story that portrays the challenges and triumphs of young adults pursuing their passions and trying to grow together in love.

The drama ‘Melo Movie’ is set to premiere from 1.30pm. This series has 10 episodes all dropping on at a time to give your a break less entertainment.

ALSO READ: Singles on Valentine's Day: Bollywood Movies That Celebrate the Beauty of Being Single

Latest Videos