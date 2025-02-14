Valentine's Day 2025: 6 famous incomplete Bollywood romances

Entertainment
Bollywood has seen some couples whose love was much talked about, but fate could never unite them. Their love stories remained incomplete and are still remembered today
Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's affair was widely discussed. Their love story began during the shooting of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. They dated for 3-4 years and then broke up
Amitabh, Rekha's love story also remained incomplete. They worked together in many films and grew closer. Jaya Bachchan took charge to save her home, their relationship ended
Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy's love story also remained incomplete. They were deeply in love. But Shatrughan married Poonam, deceiving Reena. Reena couldn't bear this shock
Dilip Kumar and Madhubala were deeply in love. But Madhubala's father didn't approve of the relationship. Madhubala sacrificed her love for her father's insistence
Dev Anand and Suraiya's love story was very famous, but Suraiya's grandmother didn't approve. Dev Anand then married Kalpana Kartik, but Suraiya remained unmarried
Despite being married, Raj Kapoor fell in love with Nargis. Later, Nargis realized that Raj Kapoor would never leave his wife. So they separated, and she married Sunil Dutt
