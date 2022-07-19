Chintaa Mani trailer: Sudhanshu Rai’s film tryst with the future in this comedy thriller

The trailer for the upcoming film Chintaa Mani will force you to reconsider your opinion if you believe that Hollywood is the only place where the intelligent presentation of mystical issues can be found. Chintaa Mani is a comedy thriller with an alien theme that Saints Art and Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai produced.

The almost half-hour-long thriller, which stars Sudhanshu Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya, and Akhlaq Ahmad (Azad), is directed for the first time by Puneet Sharma, who also co-wrote Chaipatti and Detective Boomrah. On the official Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai YouTube account, the Chintaa Mani trailer has been made available.

The amazing Mani (precious stone) that a wanderer claims can predict three companions acquire the future in the movie's 47-second trailer. A failed effort at the same results in the three seeing some unexpected future events, after which they can be heard bragging about their incredible catch. The trailer makes it clear that things don't always turn out as planned and that the man with the stone is much more than first appears.

When unconventional ideas receive the audience's full affection and acclaim, it is always motivating. We were inspired to try out more of this kind of programming that is rarely seen on Indian television by the overwhelmingly positive reception to my stories and our past streaming releases Chaipatti and Detective Boomrah. As a singular synthesis of several genres with some attention-grabbing performances, Chintaa Mani will live up to its promise of providing spectators with a strange experience, according to storyteller and director Sudhanshu Rai.

Sparsh Hasija served as the film's director of photography, while Sudhanshu Rai wrote the script for Chintaa Mani. Pranav Arora created a powerful background soundtrack and sound for the short video, while Saurabh Rawat edited it (Praosh). Colourist Yash Soni adds colour to the movie.