ZEE5, India's biggest home-grown streaming platform, has announced that its highly anticipated Malayalam mystery thriller Checkmate is now available in four languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Shot exclusively in the United States, the film offers a glimpse into a dark, high-stakes story set in New York City's underworld, promising drama and intrigue from start to finish. The film is written and directed by noted director Ratish Sekhar, and Anoop Menon, Lal, and Rekha Harindran provide standout performances.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Checkmate explores the lives of a pharmaceutical business CEO, a failing Don, a sad widower, and a savvy lawyer whose paths cross when a strange woman is stolen in New York City. What starts out as a straightforward crime rapidly turns into a twisted game of strategy, trust, and survival, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Ratish Sekhar's storytelling skilfully blends tension, emotion, and deep planning, making Checkmate a must-see for aficionados of the mystery-thriller genre.

Checkmate's trailer had already garnered a lot of talk, with violent moments, captivating performances, and a rich tale that promised twists and turns around every corner.

About Checkmate

Speaking about the movie, writer and director Ratish Sekhar said, " With Checkmate, we wanted to explore how ordinary lives can get caught up in extraordinary circumstances. The intersection of power, love, and morality creates a tense and unpredictable narrative, with twists designed to keep viewers glued to their seats while revealing the shades of human ambition and vulnerability. We've tried to craft a story that not only entertains but also lingers in the mind, prompting reflection on the consequences of every action. The performances by Anoop, Lal, and Rekha bring depth and authenticity to this thrilling tale, and I'm excited for audiences worldwide to experience this journey on ZEE5."

Checkmate, a gripping story that keeps you on edge from beginning to end, is currently streaming on ZEE5.