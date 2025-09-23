In an emotional speech, Mohanlal described the moment as "magical" and dedicated the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to the entire Malayalam film fraternity, its masters, and the audience. He expressed gratitude for the national accolade, and thanked PM Modi.

New Delhi: Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal received India's highest recognition in cinema, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, on Tuesday, September 23. With this honour, he has become the youngest recipient of the award and only the second Malayalam actor to receive this national accolade. In an emotionally charged acceptance speech, the 65-year-old actor expressed profound gratitude while emphasizing that the honor belonged not just to him, but to the entire Malayalam film fraternity. "This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity," Mohanlal declared during his acceptance address. The actor, who has been a cornerstone of Malayalam cinema for over four decades, described receiving the award as something "far greater than a dream come true" - calling it "magical" and “sacred.”

Despite his illustrious career spanning numerous critically acclaimed films, Mohanlal admitted he "never dared to dream of this moment, not even in my wildest dreams." He credited the achievement to what he called "destiny's gentle hand" and viewed his role as carrying forward the voice of Malayalam cinema's rich traditions. The actor dedicated the award to the "legendary masters of Malayalam cinema, past and present" and to Kerala's "discerning, intelligent audience" who have supported and nurtured the industry's artistic growth over the decades.

Mohanlal Quotes Poet Kumaran Asan

In a touching moment during his speech, Mohanlal quoted renowned Malayalam poet Kumaran Asan's work "Veena Poovu," drawing parallels between artistic legacy and the enduring impact of creative excellence. He used the metaphor of a flower that "did not merely fall into the dust, but lived a life of beauty" to honor artists who have contributed to cinema's rich heritage. The actor emphasized that this recognition strengthens his resolve and deepens his commitment to the film industry. "As an actor and film personality, this honor strengthens my resolve. It deepens my commitment to cinema, and I pledge to continue my journey with renewed sincerity, passion and purpose," he stated. Mohanlal concluded his speech by describing cinema as "the heartbeat of my soul," reinforcing his lifelong dedication to the art form that has defined his career.

Mohanlal extended his gratitude to the Government of India, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the jury members who selected him for this distinguished honor. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, instituted by the Government of India, represents the highest recognition in Indian cinema and is named after Dadasaheb Phalke, considered the father of Indian cinema. Mohanlal's selection continues the tradition of honoring exceptional contributions to Indian filmmaking across different regional industries.