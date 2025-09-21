Director Priyadarshan has officially confirmed that superstar Mohanlal will make a cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film Haiwaan. The announcement has left fans thrilled, promising a star-studded cinematic experience.

Bollywood's mega addition comes as veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan confirmed Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's special cameo in Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's highly awaited movie 'Haiwaan'. The announcement sent buzz across the industries in union as fans from Hindi and Malayalam cinema eagerly anticipate this grand moment.

Priyadarshan Confirms This Malayalam Star's Cameo

The news of Mohanlal joining Haiwaan is also important due to his pre-existing relationship with Priyadarshan. The two have collaborated on numerous Malayalam blockbusters, of which many have achieved the status of timeless classics. Their collaboration invariably has a hallmark of quality attached to it, making Mohanlal's cameo one of the most awaited aspects of the film.

Star Power of the Film

Haiwaan already has a huge star cast, with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan playing lead roles. The two actors, are meeting onscreen again after hits like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, raised expectations of their on screen charm. The addition of Mohanlal in a special surprise role only has strengthened the appeal of the movie, ensuring fans from all corners will come flooding into the cinemas.

Mohanlal's Pan-India Impact

Mohanlal's presence goes on to reflect the growing trend of pan-India cinema where regional and Bollywood stars are joining forces to create larger-than-life experiences. Deeming it to be much more than just a cameo, it will lend weight and credibility to the storyline. Mohanlal has a mammoth following all across India, and his presence will further ensure that this film glides all across the theatres nationally.

The Vision of Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan has always been considered an industry gap closer. He has made his mark directing Malayalam classics and is also responsible for making Bollywood hits like Hera Pheri and Hungama. He aims to fuse action, drama, and emotional storytelling at a scale that resonates with audiences all around with Haiwaan. The choice to bring Mohanlal into the mix is proof of the enduring creative relationship between them.

Audience Excitement

Social media has been in a frenzy since the confirmation. Fans are eagerly speculating on the role of Mohanlal in the movie; could it be a mentor figure, a surprise twist, or a powerful entry to elevate the climax? The excitement also stems from the rare opportunity to see three stars Akshay, Saif, and Mohanlal, inhabit the same cinematic universe, something hardly seen in Indian cinema.