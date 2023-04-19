Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ChatGPT writes romantic song for Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu; read lyrics

    In Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu will appear together for the first time. Read the lyrics of the song generated by ChatGPT here
     

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

    Following the phenomenal success of Pathaan, all Shah Rukh Khan fans eagerly anticipate his next two major movies, Jawan and Dunki. While Jawan will be released this year, Dunki must wait until next year. 

    Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu will appear in a film together for the first time. Taapsee will star with Shah Rukh Khan in the film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film's release date is still far off, but here's something to whet your appetite.

    We requested the AI software to create a love song for Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu since an SRK film is only complete with a romantic song in which he isn't extending his arms. And we are stumped with the lyrics. 

    Read the lyrics of the song generated by ChatGPT below:
    Chorus:
    Dunki, dunki, dil mein basi hai tu,
    Mere saare sapne sajaya hai tu,
    Kaisa ye ishq hai, mujhko bata de,
    Teri aankhon mein khoya hai main. 

    Verse 1:
    Main toh khwabo mein basa tha,
    Tera mera ek sa tha,
    Phir mila tujhe dekha teri,
    Saansein meri hai ruk gayi.

    Chorus:
    Dunki, dunki, dil mein basi hai tu,
    Mere saare sapne sajaya hai tu,
    Kaisa ye ishq hai, mujhko bata de,
    Teri aankhon mein khoya hai main.

    Verse 2:
    Tera muskurana mujhe bekhoo kar deta hai,
    Tera pyar jeene ki waham deta hai,
    Teri baat, teri khwahish,
    Meri zindagi meri aarzoo.

    Chorus:
    Dunki, dunki, dil mein basi hai tu,
    Mere saare sapne sajaya hai tu,
    Kaisa ye ishq hai, mujhko bata de,
    Teri aankhon mein khoya hai main.

    Bridge:
    Tu hi mann ki kahani hai,
    Tu hi mujhmein samaayi hai,
    Dunki, dunki, dil mein basi hai tu,
    Mere saare sapne sajaya hai tu.

    Chorus:
    Dunki, dunki, dil mein basi hai tu,
    Mere saare sapne sajaya hai tu,
    Kaisa ye ishq hai, mujhko bata de,
    Teri aankhon mein khoya hai main.

    Outro:
    Dunki, dunki, dil mein basi hai tu,
    Mere saare sapne sajaya hai tu,
    Kaisa ye ishq hai mujhko bata de,
    Teri aankhon mein khoya hai main.

    Dunki will be launched in December of next year. In 2023, Shah Rukh has a fantastic slate of films lined up. Khan will also appear in Atlee's forthcoming action drama, Jawan, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover.

