- Home
- Entertainment
- Is Venkatesh’s Son Arjun the Next Star Kid Ready to Shine in a Grand Tollywood Debut? Read on
Is Venkatesh’s Son Arjun the Next Star Kid Ready to Shine in a Grand Tollywood Debut? Read on
While the sons of Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna are already making their mark in Tollywood, fans now eagerly await the debut of Balakrishna and Venkatesh’s heirs, as rumors about Venkatesh’s son Arjun go viral online daily
Many star kids have entered Tollywood, but only those with true talent—like Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh, have truly thrived. Now, their own successors are beginning to make their debut.
Nagarjuna’s sons are already active in the industry, and Balakrishna’s son is set to make his debut. Now, it appears that Venkatesh’s son, Arjun, could be next. Fans are excited, especially since Venky is a massive family hero.
Venkatesh built a strong family-friendly image, much like Sobhan Babu. Popularly known as the ‘King of Remakes,’ he also proved his mettle in mass films, winning over audiences across all sections. Even today, he remains a successful and respected hero.
With many star kids making their debuts, strong rumors suggest that Venkatesh’s son, Arjun, could be next. He is reportedly undergoing training abroad, and his debut is expected within the next two to three years.
There’s considerable buzz around who will direct Arjun’s debut. One intriguing rumor even suggests it could be Trivikram’s son, who is also said to be in talks to launch Pawan Kalyan’s son, Akira Nandan.launch Pawan Kalyan's son, Akira Nandan.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.