Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Koffee With Karan 8: Glance at which celebrities will grace the new season's first episode

    According to recent media reports, the bollywood producer Karan Johar is wanting to bring both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together on his couch for the upcoming season of the iconic celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan.

    Koffee With Karan 8: Glance at which celebrities will grace the new season's first episode vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 18, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular chat shows. Karan Johar invites renowned A-list Bollywood celebrities and has spicy conversations around love, family, marriage, work, and more. 

    For those unaware, during the season finale of the enthralling season 7, Karan Johar announced that the show got renewed for another season. Since then, fans were eagerly waiting to find out about the celebrities who will grace Koffee With Karan 8. According to media reports, Karan Johar is keen to bring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the couch for the first episode of the 8th season.

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan flaunts his six-pack abs amid trolls slamming him for using VFX in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

    As per a report in the renowned Indian entertainment tabloid Koffee With Karan, season eight, will begin streaming at the end of June 2023. Sources informed the tabloid about the celebrity guests who will grace the couch in the upcoming season. It also looks like the chat show regulars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra will be on the list. Furthermore, the report declared that Karan Johar is keen to open the new season with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

    A source informed the tabloid that Karan Johar wants to feature new combinations in Koffee With Karan season 8 and that Ranbir and Alia are on top of his list. KJo wants to bring them for the opening episode as he knows the audience wants to know more about their married life and parenthood. The source also shared, "He would also love to have Shah Rukh Khan, who was conspicuous by his absence in the last edition, feature in the opening episode or the season finale."

    Alia Bhatt has opened the last three seasons of Koffee With Karan. In the first episode of season 5, she graced the KWK couch with Shah Rukh Khan. For the opening episode of season 6, Alia appeared with Deepika Padukone. For Koffee With Karan season 7, Alia Bhatt graced the premiere episode with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh.

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress looks sultry bombshell in sexy golden bikini (PICTURES)

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? RBA

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros' horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal cheeky way of getting de Quinton de Kock attention; wife Dhanashree Verma SEXY VIDEO-ayh

    IPL 2023: Watch Chahal's cheeky way of getting de Kock's attention; wife Dhanashree's SEXY VIDEO

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy vma

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women ADC

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women

    Yo Yo Honey Singh in PROBLEM: Rapper accused of assaulting, kidnapping man- report RBA

    Yo Yo Honey Singh in PROBLEM: Rapper accused of assaulting, kidnapping man- report

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India in May, first since Nawaz Sharif in 2014 AJR

    Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India in May, first since Nawaz Sharif in 2014

    What an incredible reception Delhi thank you CEO Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch gcw

    'What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you!': Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch

    Nysa Devgan-Now Vs Then: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter's transformation pictures will leave you SHOCKED ADC

    Nysa Devgan-Now Vs Then: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter's transformation pictures will leave you SHOCKED

    IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate in Rajasthan Royals success-ayh

    IPL 2023: Lucknow captain KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate in Rajasthan success

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC anr

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon