Koffee With Karan 8: Glance at which celebrities will grace the new season's first episode

According to recent media reports, the bollywood producer Karan Johar is wanting to bring both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together on his couch for the upcoming season of the iconic celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan.

Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular chat shows. Karan Johar invites renowned A-list Bollywood celebrities and has spicy conversations around love, family, marriage, work, and more.

For those unaware, during the season finale of the enthralling season 7, Karan Johar announced that the show got renewed for another season. Since then, fans were eagerly waiting to find out about the celebrities who will grace Koffee With Karan 8. According to media reports, Karan Johar is keen to bring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the couch for the first episode of the 8th season.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan flaunts his six-pack abs amid trolls slamming him for using VFX in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

As per a report in the renowned Indian entertainment tabloid Koffee With Karan, season eight, will begin streaming at the end of June 2023. Sources informed the tabloid about the celebrity guests who will grace the couch in the upcoming season. It also looks like the chat show regulars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra will be on the list. Furthermore, the report declared that Karan Johar is keen to open the new season with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

A source informed the tabloid that Karan Johar wants to feature new combinations in Koffee With Karan season 8 and that Ranbir and Alia are on top of his list. KJo wants to bring them for the opening episode as he knows the audience wants to know more about their married life and parenthood. The source also shared, "He would also love to have Shah Rukh Khan, who was conspicuous by his absence in the last edition, feature in the opening episode or the season finale."

Alia Bhatt has opened the last three seasons of Koffee With Karan. In the first episode of season 5, she graced the KWK couch with Shah Rukh Khan. For the opening episode of season 6, Alia appeared with Deepika Padukone. For Koffee With Karan season 7, Alia Bhatt graced the premiere episode with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress looks sultry bombshell in sexy golden bikini (PICTURES)