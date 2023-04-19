Asha Bhosle to be felicitated with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

The other two younger siblings of Lata Mangeshkar, music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar and singer Usha Mangeshkar, have stated that their goal is to celebrate persons from many professions like as music, theatre, art, medicine, and social service.

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award will be presented to legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle. The prize was established in remembrance of Lata Mangeshkar, who died on February 6, 2022, due to multiple organ failures. Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar's younger sister, will be honoured on April 24, their father's birthday, theatre-music great Deenanath Mangeshkar.

Every year, the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar is granted to someone who has significantly contributed to the nation, its people, and society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its first recipient. According to the press note issued by the Mangeshkar family, veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas will receive the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar for contribution to Indian music; Gauri Theaters of Prashant Damle fan foundation for Best Drama of the Year ("Niyam Va Ati Lagu"); Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust for yeoman Social Service; Granthali Prakashan with the Vagvilasini Puraskar for contribution to literature; actor-director Prasad Oak with the Vishesh Puraskar for contribution to cinema and drama; and actor Vidya Balan with the Vishesh Puraskar for contribution to cinema.

"In memory of Master Deenanathji, whose monumental contributions as singer, musician and stage artiste have been an inspiration to the people of Maharashtra and India, the Mangeshkar family organises the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Awards to honour legends. We are glad that we have the love and support of the masses," they said in a statement.

Hridaynath Mangeshkar will preside over the function, to be held at Shanmukhananda Hall here, added the organisers.