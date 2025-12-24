Vikas Dubey's wife, Richa Dubey, moved the Delhi High Court to stop the 'UP 77' web series, citing concerns over the depiction of their private life. Her counsel says the show will deeply affect her and her children. The court has issued a notice.

In the light of the row that has erupted over the web series 'UP 77', the counsel for late Vikas Dubey's wife, Richa Dubey, spoke about the impact of the show and the Delhi High Court issuing a notice on a plea that seeks to stop its release. The plea alleges that the series shows details about how Vikas Dubey became a gangster and also talks about his private life, including his love story. Speaking to ANI, Azra Rehman, counsel for Richa Dubey, explained that the concern is the show touching her client's "personal life" and private matters. She said the series shows details about how Vikas Dubey became a gangster, his "private life", his love story, and even family moments. She said this can deeply affect Richa and her children.

Plea Cites Invasion of Privacy

"The petition that has been moved before the Delhi High Court is by Richa Dubey, wife of the deceased Vikas Dubey. The primary objection is that this concerns her personal life. There are stories about her personal life that will be featured in the web series. They have depicted how he developed as a gangster, his private life, his love story, and a chapter on his family life. It will affect the petitioner and her sons and ridicule their personal and emotional lives. The matter is listed for tomorrow for the appearance of the private respondents," Rahman told ANI.

Delhi High Court Issues Notice

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court sent a notice to the Union government and the makers of the series after a petition was filed by Richa Dubey. The petition was filed just days before the series is set to release on December 25, 2025, on the Waves OTT platform. The case was heard by Justice Sachin Datta, and the matter is set for hearing on Wednesday.

Dubey was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2020 in an encounter killing, after he allegedly tried to flee their custody. (ANI)